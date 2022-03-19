To relieve stress, stimulate muscles and lose weight for a swimsuit-proof summer, these are the sports to start now

There are three days left before the official arrival of spring and, finally, it’s time to leave the house during our free time. Also because, after months spent on the sofa, due to the cold and also the infections, it is time to go back to the open air. Maybe, we spent these winter weeks trying to keep in shape a minimum, to the sound of home-made do-it-yourself exercises.

Only the scales are unforgiving and are there to show us that the pounds have accumulated. Our muscles also still seem numb and need an awakening to revive them. For relieving stress, stimulating muscles and losing weight, there is nothing better than spring. Moreover, the fateful costume fitting is just around the corner and if we don’t hurry it could be too late.

There are several activities that we can resume doing, but with great prudence

In short, we have no excuses. It’s time to go back to practicing outdoor sports and not just because lighter trousers struggle to close. The important thing, whatever our choice will be, is to do it gradually. We don’t have to prepare for an Olympic final, but try, little by little, to awaken our body.

The first sport that any of us could think of is running. And in this case, even more so, prudence is a must. Graduality must be our watchword. We don’t have to go out and get it into our heads to run for an hour straight. We will have to alternate small stretches of running with others of walking. The classic pattern is to run 1 minute and walk 1 minute 10-15 times. The next time, we will increase the times (20) and the next time we will double the minutes of running from 1 to 2, leaving the pace at 1. The physical form will come by itself and we can then have fun in various ways always running.

To relieve stress, stimulate the muscles and lose weight to be ready for a swimsuit-proof summer these are the sports to start doing now

Even just walking is a useful activity to do, perhaps, in the company of our dog. It doesn’t have to be a walk in the park. You have to start slowly and then accelerate, increasing your pace. In order to stimulate the muscles and have satisfaction on the scale.

Cycling is a perfect sport, in spring, to be alternated with running. Let’s do it 2-3 times a week, starting with outings of about thirty minutes, and then increasing the time. And, perhaps, once trained, even make more challenging routes.

To firm the buttocks and legs and strengthen the arms it could be useful, for those who know how to do it, to go back to skating. It is a spring activity, in fact, which also helps us to regain a good balance of our body. And, for those who have a riding stable not far from home, it might be time to start riding. Perfect sport to find not only balance and posture, but, above all, great fun.