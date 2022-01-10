Among the most common pathologies there is certainly the irritated colon syndrome, which even if benign, can negatively affect the quality of life. Feeling bloated and not being able to free yourself can lead to both physical and mental discomfort. That is why it is necessary to follow a correct diet and a healthy and active lifestyle. In this regard, these 3 simple behaviors before the age of 50 could counteract the widespread irritable bowel syndrome.

A balanced diet rich in fiber, in addition to counteracting numerous diseases, such as high cholesterol and blood sugar, can help in intestinal regularity. For example, to go to the bathroom and help intestinal transit, here is this autumn vegetable in a tasty dish.

However, it can happen, especially during times of stress or following a change in our eating habits, that our intestines seem asleep. To relieve the colon and go to the body regularly, here is a simple drink that helps the angry intestine. In particular, it is a completely natural herbal tea, with anti-inflammatory and slightly laxative properties, based on mallow and psyllium seeds. Two elements offered by nature that put together or individually can bring significant benefits in the case of an inflamed colon or constipation.

To relieve the colon and go to the body regularly, here is a simple drink that helps the angry intestine

Both the roots and the leaves of mallow are edible and have long been used for medicinal purposes. Mallow is generally used in the form of infusions, for its anti-inflammatory, slightly laxative and diuretic properties. Thanks to its properties, mallow could be useful against gastrointestinal problems. In fact it would seem able to facilitate intestinal motility and soften the stool.

Psyllium is a medicinal plant belonging to the Plantaginaceae family, cultivated for its seeds. These are in fact a natural and effective remedy for constipation. In particular, in contact with water, the mucilaginous lining that covers them expands, recalling liquids in the intestine. In this way the seeds, by increasing, soften the fecal mass and stimulate the evacuation.

Psyllium seeds, like mallow, are consumed in the form of an infusion. These are sold in herbal medicine or pharmacy as an extract or powder.

Mallow and psyllium seeds are therefore an excellent natural remedy to gently stimulate the intestine by stimulating the evacuation without irritating the colon.

In any case, when you feel pains and rather frequent ailments, before any other remedy, it is always necessary to consult the doctor to understand the origin.

Deepening

To help the pancreas and free us from fats, here is a vegetable that, raw or cooked, counteracts high cholesterol