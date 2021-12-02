Diseases of the oral cavity affect many people and are mainly caused by bacteria contained in dental plaque. Of course they are closely linked to eating and hygiene habits.

Taking care of your mouth is very important. In fact, poor oral hygiene could lead to infections, tooth decay, bad breath, stained teeth and even severe pain. In addition, having periodic check-ups at the dentist would help eliminate or reduce these problems.

Just as the Ministry of Health suggests, it is essential to brush your teeth at least 3 times a day, brush both front and back teeth thoroughly, change your toothbrush about every 2 months and floss very frequently.

To relieve toothaches and make them whiter we could use these good grandma’s remedies

So periodic checkups and proper oral hygiene could help solve dental problems.

But, even when we respect all the cleaning rules, it can happen suddenly and, often at the least opportune moment, a very strong toothache. While waiting to go to the dentist, we can alleviate the pain by using medicines or by resorting to the old and always useful home remedies.

So, to relieve toothaches and make them whiter, we could use these valid grandmother’s remedies.

Let’s talk about natural methods, which do not solve the problem but could ease the pain.

A spice and an aromatic plant

Many of us have cloves at home. We are talking about a spice obtained from the dried flowers of the evergreen tree of Eugenia caryophyllata. Cloves are widely used to flavor foods and enhance their taste.

But according to experts, this spice also has anti-inflammatory and anesthetic properties. Precisely for these characteristics, it would be used for the treatment of odontostomatological diseases. In fact, in case of pain, some cloves could be placed near the suffering tooth.

For stained teeth? Also in this case we can use an all natural food. We are talking about sage, an aromatic herb also nicknamed “plant of health”.

Sage is easily recognizable thanks to its very intense aroma and the down that covers the leaves. Our grandmothers used this plant both for cooking but also as a natural remedy. In fact, according to the grandmothers, it would be enough to rub a fresh leaf on the teeth to make them immediately white and shiny.

Of course we talked about natural methods that are handed down from generation to generation, but which often have no scientific basis. We can try to use them always following the directives of the dentist and the trusted doctor.

Recommended reading

Not only garlic and onion but also these unsuspected foods cause the embarrassing bad breath problem