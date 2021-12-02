Health

To relieve toothaches and make them whiter we could use these good grandma’s remedies

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Diseases of the oral cavity affect many people and are mainly caused by bacteria contained in dental plaque. Of course they are closely linked to eating and hygiene habits.

Taking care of your mouth is very important. In fact, poor oral hygiene could lead to infections, tooth decay, bad breath, stained teeth and even severe pain. In addition, having periodic check-ups at the dentist would help eliminate or reduce these problems.

Just as the Ministry of Health suggests, it is essential to brush your teeth at least 3 times a day, brush both front and back teeth thoroughly, change your toothbrush about every 2 months and floss very frequently.

To relieve toothaches and make them whiter we could use these good grandma’s remedies

So periodic checkups and proper oral hygiene could help solve dental problems.

But, even when we respect all the cleaning rules, it can happen suddenly and, often at the least opportune moment, a very strong toothache. While waiting to go to the dentist, we can alleviate the pain by using medicines or by resorting to the old and always useful home remedies.

So, to relieve toothaches and make them whiter, we could use these valid grandmother’s remedies.

Let’s talk about natural methods, which do not solve the problem but could ease the pain.

A spice and an aromatic plant

Many of us have cloves at home. We are talking about a spice obtained from the dried flowers of the evergreen tree of Eugenia caryophyllata. Cloves are widely used to flavor foods and enhance their taste.

But according to experts, this spice also has anti-inflammatory and anesthetic properties. Precisely for these characteristics, it would be used for the treatment of odontostomatological diseases. In fact, in case of pain, some cloves could be placed near the suffering tooth.

For stained teeth? Also in this case we can use an all natural food. We are talking about sage, an aromatic herb also nicknamed “plant of health”.

Sage is easily recognizable thanks to its very intense aroma and the down that covers the leaves. Our grandmothers used this plant both for cooking but also as a natural remedy. In fact, according to the grandmothers, it would be enough to rub a fresh leaf on the teeth to make them immediately white and shiny.

Of course we talked about natural methods that are handed down from generation to generation, but which often have no scientific basis. We can try to use them always following the directives of the dentist and the trusted doctor.

Recommended reading

Not only garlic and onion but also these unsuspected foods cause the embarrassing bad breath problem

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

that’s why it’s important and what you can do – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Broccoli, a pathology does not go along with us: here is which one

17 hours ago

Covid, smog increases symptoms and risks of serious illness

2 weeks ago

They practice medical profession without having qualifications, reported – Emilia-Romagna

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button