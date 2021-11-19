To repair products at home, more than guides, you need spare parts at affordable prices

It was the move that no one expected: to allow everyone to repair their phones, iPhones, guaranteeing original spare parts and providing manuals and guides to do it. Other models will follow, starting with Macs.

Fierce advocates of the right to reparation applaud, Europe can be satisfied: Apple guarantees its users much more than the new regulation stipulates which ensures the right to reparation within the Union.

What many are wondering, however, is whether this decision will really change things. The idea behind the right to repair is to allow everyone to be able to repair a damaged product without necessarily having to buy a new one.

Often this need occurs when a product is out of warranty, and it is almost always a product that has already depreciated over time and is seen by the user as worn, old.

With these premises few want to bear the costs of assistance and repairs, especially if the price requested by the assistance is close to the price of a new model which is in any case superior in terms of performance to the one being replaced. In two or three years, technology makes great strides, and today few would spend 300 euros to have a phone paid for in 2017 500 euros repaired. For the same amount you buy a new phone, which will work better and with a longer life span.

Well the green, well the repair, but the first thing you look at, of course, is convenience.

On the question of “right to reparation”, especially in a sector that has particular logics such as that of technology, there is a lot to say and there are also various considerations to make.

The first is that we are faced with miniaturized components that are often also difficult to replace or disassemble: the abundant use of glues requires special tools, a lot of manual skills and also requires a sterile and clean environment. Repairing a smartphone is not as simple as repairing a car light bulb: if you do not have a perfect command of the means, and a certain dexterity, you run the risk of doing more damage than anything else.

This is a constant that we have seen in recent years, where we have tried in our small way to repair products at home that were causing problems: if the product is not designed at the origin to be easily repaired, a repair often leads to the breakage of other pieces, or in any case the need to intervene in a wider context.

The solution would be to create products that are easy to repair and designed to facilitate repair, but it is not easy to do so if you still have to pay attention to the design: if you do not want the screws visible you have to put the joints, and the thin plastic tabs that hold two pieces together are often delicate and break with nothing.

The second consideration concerns costs: original spare parts cost money, especially if to replace a small piece it is necessary to completely change a larger piece. Just look at the teardowns of the very good iFixit to realize that today, precisely due to miniaturization, the products are made from a few pieces that in turn integrate more components.

A “do it yourself” repair always looks at the whole piece, which usually has very high costs. It is true that each piece in turn includes many components, but one cannot even think that a person will start replacing welded components.

Apple, by opening up to do-it-yourself repairs, has found an easy way to cut out all the unauthorized, low-quality replacement parts that are sadly sold and used by many roadside repairers today to carry out repairs at cost. far lower than those of the assistance centers.

Some sector operators have raised a fundamental question, and we also wrote it yesterday: with this Apple move may require you to use only original batteries, original screens and original cameras making those arriving from side streets completely inoperative. It has already done this several times, but then retraced its steps because the original spare parts were not available to everyone. Now I am.

We believe it is right that spare parts authorized by the parent company with certified quality and functionality are used to repair a product, but compared to other sectors in the world of electronics today precisely because the culture of do-it-yourself repair is missing, the authorized “compatible” spare part is missing. It is good that the batteries sold for 20 euros on eBay passed off as originals, or the screens with a bad performance, are stopped, but in addition to the original Apple spare parts, which will have their cost, there should also be alternatives of other brands authorized by Apple to provide quality spare parts at more affordable costs.

Even in the best scenario, with several companies authorized to sell quality spare parts, however, it will be difficult to see a change in people’s habits. Today many prefer to use a phone with a broken glass, risking to cut themselves, because they believe the cost of repair is excessive. The same thing goes for the battery: when, following the battery scandal, Apple allowed the iPhone battery to be replaced for about 20 euros, there were queues outside the Apple Stores of people who wanted to replace it even if it was not needed. Today, faced with a request of 89 euros, people are left with phones running low in the middle of the day because they don’t have the slightest intention of replacing a worn-out battery. The “sick” product becomes a terminal patient, rehabilitation is not even attempted.

People on products they think are old expect cheap repairs, a few tens of dollars, and are not willing to spend much more unless it is for a high-value product. In the world of technology there are few such products: the value drops dramatically as soon as you leave the store.

The opening of Apple, however, intended for a very small niche of users, is only a small step towards a sector that should really be revolutionized if you really want products that last longer. Not only in the body, as long as it is possible to repair them, but also in the spirit: the obsolescence of products is increasingly linked to the abandonment of software support by the manufacturer, which then pushes the user to buy a new product when what it has is still fully functional and intact.