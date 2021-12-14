To return to Italy from European Union countries, a negative COVID-19 test will be required

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has signed an ordinance which introduces the obligation to submit a negative COVID-19 test (antigenic or molecular) for all people departing from European Union countries to Italy. In addition to the negative test, a 5-day quarantine period is then provided for the unvaccinated once they arrive at their destination. The ordinance will come into force on December 16 and will expire on January 31, 2022.

Travelers will be able to present the negative result of an antigen test carried out in the 24 hours before departure, or the negative result of a molecular test carried out in the previous 48 hours. The checks must also be shown a vaccination certificate, such as the Green Pass, and the European digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF).

The rule is similar to that applied so far for many non-European countries, and concerns arrivals from: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faeroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal ( including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.

The decision was taken after an assessment of the worsening of the epidemic in Italy and to try to reduce the circulation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, however now significantly widespread among the population in many European countries.