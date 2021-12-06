to reveal the Open Beta at the 2021 Game Awards? Many doubts about the latest leak

The recent Elden Ring Network Test has helped to further fuel the already huge hopes of fans for FromSoftware’s new soulslike. A self-styled insider thus decides to blow on the hype of enthusiasts by announcing, yes, the relveal ofOpen Beta during The Game Awards 2021.

The debate on the possible presentation of an open-door beta testing phase for the highly anticipated roulistic blockbuster of the authors of Dark Souls is holding court on social media and on the main industry forums, taking a cue from the phrases shared by a frequenter of the chatted 4Chan portal.

According to this user who claims to be an anonymous “FromSoftware leaker”, the Japanese company will unveil the Elden Ring Open Network Test with a one-minute World Premiere that will be shown to coincide with TGA 2021. For the self-styled leaker , the Open Beta is expected to take place in a region called “Academy of Raya Lucaria”, an area that, according to him, will be smaller than the one that hosted the Network Test. The anonymous insider even goes so far as to fix the timing of the open Beta (from 10 to 12 December) and the range of platforms involved ( PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S).

Regardless of the shared predictions, it is really impossible not to look with suspicion at this “leaker”, both due to the skepticism expressed by other more accredited insiders and, above all, due to the lack of evidence on the reliability of the source. For the confirmation or the definitive denial of these rumors, we just have to wait until the ceremony of the TGA 2021 to which we will dedicate a marathon on Twitch from December 9th.