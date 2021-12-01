To save money on shopping every day, here is the simple trick for which only paper and pencil would be enough.

Shopping can be a pain when we see prices getting higher and the bill skyrocketing. Maybe we also undertake to make the list carefully and carefully, but sometimes even that is not enough.

We have already seen what are the 3 bad habits that cause the bill to rise, but that we can abandon immediately to save. Once we have stopped making these very common mistakes, we can adopt one more trick.

So let’s see what good practice it is and how to apply this clever trick for which only a paper and a pencil would be enough.

Saving smart is possible

Saving smart is possible if you know how to do it. Those who are skilled with technology can buy online shopping by applying the mini-guide in 10 steps to save without making mistakes. On ecommerce, in fact, you can find offers, but also compare the prices of products. Not to mention the convenience of having the shopping brought home, saving time and energy.

However, there are those who prefer to go to the market or the supermarket to see for themselves what they buy and select the best fruit and vegetables.

Those who see it this way, know that there are ways to save, even when prices go up. In particular, there is a very simple and practical trick to apply to start saving on spending. Just bring along a sheet of paper and a pencil.

First, take a sheet of paper and make a list of the foods you buy most often. Starting from the basics, in fact, can be a good start to train yourself in applying this method. At a later time, other products can be added.

Once you have your list, take it along with a pencil when you go shopping. Before adding the products to the cart, mark the price of each food and where it was purchased on the sheet. Next time, buy the same foods elsewhere and follow the same process.

Over time, you will have an extensive and complete price table for each product. In this way, it will be easier to choose where to buy them to save money. It is advisable to choose a maximum of 3 or 4 seats, in order to optimize the time and number of exits.

It is also important to always indicate the full price and not the possibly discounted price. In fact, discounts vary over time and it’s best not to rely on them. Instead, indicate the day on which there are discounts in that specific store, so you can go there at the right time and save even more. But always having the complete table at hand.

