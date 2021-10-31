Every month everyone has to do the math, because unfortunately there are fixed costs that must always be calculated. Therefore, we will have to take into account the consumption and management of the machine, even if there are simple methods to save. Then, we will have to evaluate the outputs about the purchase of products to clean the house, but even in this case we will be able to implement practical tricks to avoid spending disproportionate amounts. Without forgetting the bills to pay, which have an unquestionable deadline.

Now that the cold has arrived, we will surely be forced to turn on the heaters or heat pumps, so as not to freeze inside the house. Especially those who do not have a fireplace at home will not be able to do without it. But we must not be scared, in order not to spend too much we will not have to limit ourselves to keeping the radiators off, but simply use them in the right way. A few small tricks and the bill may not be exorbitant.

To save on bills and avoid terrible blows, here’s how to use radiators

The first step is to set the boiler temperature, to avoid excessive heat that would cause a dizzying bill. In fact, usually you should set a temperature of about 20 degrees, so we will also avoid ailments with sudden drops in temperature outside the home. Also, another good habit is to adjust the thermostatic radiator valves.

In this way we will have more heat in the rooms of the house that we frequent the most, while we will have less in the areas where we do not stay long. Also, let’s not forget the radiators turned on when we are not at home, it would be really a waste.

It is essential to vent the radiators, especially if we notice anomalies and we see that they do not heat as much as they should. In fact, it could happen that during the hot months air bubbles form which do not allow proper functioning. If this happens, we open the valve, turning it, so as to eliminate the air.

Tricks to save

A bad habit is to let wet clothes dry over the radiator, in reality this creates humidity and we will never have the desired heat. Even any furniture or other, which shield the radiator, could increase consumption by dispersing heat. Let’s make sure there is space in front but also above, to keep a pleasant warmth at home.

When we are at home, we keep windows and balconies closed, we only ventilate during the hottest hours and with the heating off, to eliminate traces of humidity. We use draft excluders under the doors and windows, also to avoid creating annoying frozen drafts. A very convenient and useful idea is to use reflective panels, or aluminum sheets, to be placed in the wall behind the radiator, it will increase its efficiency.

