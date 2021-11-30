Knowing how to shop means buying all the necessary products and, at the same time, having an eye for the wallet. Saving up to 50 euros per week is possible. The money saved can thus be used for a trip, to fulfill one’s wish or to give a gift to one’s partner or children. There are many things that could be done with the money saved wisely on spending. To save up to 200 euros, here are some clever tips for shopping at the supermarket.

Shopping on a full stomach. Going to the supermarket when you are full helps you to see food differently. A study, conducted on hundreds of people, has shown that when we have a full stomach, we put fewer “useless” products in the cart. On the other hand, after a hearty breakfast or after lunch, foods such as french fries, chocolates, snacks and stuffed biscuits would not be considered “useful” by our mind. Instead, basic foods would be chosen for a healthier diet, such as pasta, fruit, vegetables and cereals.

Follow the seasonality. Choosing seasonal products helps the body in general, and is good for both health and the environment. Human nutrition has always been linked to the natural cycle of vegetables and fruit. 3 good reasons to choose seasonal foods: it reduces the environmental impact; supports the work of small agricultural producers; it saves money because seasonal products are cheaper.

Buy at the local market. The local markets can be a valid alternative to large supermarkets, because here there are small direct farmers who sell their goods. The selling price is more competitive, saving you considerably. Furthermore, it should not be overlooked that by going to the neighborhood market we could avoid being given the unbearable plastic bags. A further advice is, in fact, to bring with you the cloth shopping bags, the durable ones, or the nets for fruit and vegetables. In this way, there will be no waste such as polystyrene and plastic packaging at home.

Establish a meal plan. Anyone who is on a diet or has followed diets knows what food plans are. In order to save on shopping, however, it is not necessary to be on a diet, rather it means choosing what to eat in a week. Having clear which foods to eat for lunch and dinner, plus snacks and snacks, can not only save money, but also time. Going shopping with a written list can be a great solution.

