In modern life, one is often subject to stress and nervousness. It is not always possible to find relaxing moments and moreover it is enough to listen to the news, that the calm vanishes in the blink of an eye. There are many factors that keep us in a state of tension and that could bring us small health problems.

We all would like to have good health, work without hassle, enjoy your time at home and live in a good mood. Even if some unexpected happens, we will be able to react calmly without letting ourselves be too much upset. On the other hand, if you are under stress, your health could be affected.

The belly under stress

Sometimes, anxiety and stress cause diarrhea or the classic pain in the pit of the stomach. But constipation or diarrhea could also depend on an imbalanced bacterial flora or microbiota. It is normal for a diet rich in fat and sugar to easily cause air in the intestines. The belly swells and comes the desire to do farts.

One system that could perhaps be helpful in saying goodbye to constipation, diarrhea and foul-smelling farts is to get the gut microbiota back in shape. If the good bacteria in our gut worked well and were strong, we would have a better chance of not suffering from these annoyances.

To say goodbye to constipation, diarrhea and foul-smelling farts, this is the vegetable that would help protect the intestine and control cholesterol

We all know that a clove of garlic helps to make a sauté flavorful. Few, however, know that garlic is rich in substances that are very beneficial for the intestine. From the tables it appears as the fruit with the highest concentration of fructooligosaccharides.

There are several types of garlic on the market related to particular crops. There is the white garlic of Piacenza, the red garlic of Sulmona, the red one of Proceno and the red variety of Castelliri. However, if we consider the common garlic that we find on the market, this contains a presence of fructoligosaccharides equal to 18.9 gr / 100gr. The garlic would thus be composed for almost 1/5 of this precious substance.

Benefits of garlic

There is a huge amount of bacteria in our intestine. Some are good and some are not. In a healthy intestine, this large colony is in balance and the good bacteria are able to keep at bay those that could cause discomfort for us. With improper nutrition, the balance changes in favor of bad bacteria. Help is then needed for the good bacteria, which can restore the compromised balance.

Fructooligosaccharides are substances that allow good bacteria to nourish and grow. That is, they would carry out a very important prebiotic action for the balance of the intestinal flora. An action that little by little would allow the intestine to resume its normal function, without constipation or diarrhea.

Furthermore, these substances would be able to maintain normal values ​​of bad and good cholesterol, as well as triglycerides in the blood.

Lots of good news that could help us stay healthy at all times.