To see Chris Brown, his fans have to pay $1,000, which Young Bleu deems ridiculous

Fans of Chris Brown recently paid $1,000 to see their idol. The bill is very high for some, however Young Bleu finds that this sum is derisory compared to this precious memory.

Is interacting with an artist really worth paying $1000?

Fans constitute a favorable basis for the evolution of an artistic profession. Chris Brown he has two generations of admirers. Although he was the subject of controversies that could shorten his career, they remained unconditional. To reward their dedication, he organizes events for them even if they sometimes have to pay.

To this end, recently Christopher held a meeting with his admirers. This July 21, social networks have made a case of it. Fans have shared many photos, especially those who may have had some with the star.

To be at this meeting, they had paid $1000 each. Some Internet users find the amount very high for such pleasure. For fans, that meant nothing. Among the photos, that of a participant has gone viral. This has drawn criticism that Young Blue who is a fan of the artist did not share.

For him, this amount is derisory compared to the memory of such a memorable moment: “$1000 for a memory, a lifetime moment ain’t bad…when you all get old, the only thing you remember is paying bills”.