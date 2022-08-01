To see on Disney + in August: the new Predator, She-Hulk, Groot as heroes of new films… – Actus Ciné

Summer is in full swing on Disney+! The platform offers a new dive into Marvel with She-Hulk, think of the adults with Jojo Rabbit or American Horror and American Crime Story, without forgetting the youngest, thanks to My name is Groot.

THE UNAVOIDABLE

Prey – Friday, August 5

Prey, the 5th film in the Predator franchise, lands August 5 on Disney+. This time, we are propelled in 1719 in the footsteps of Naru, a young hunter from a tribe of Comanches. Armed with a simple bow, she faces a very unusual creature: an alien predator well known to fans of the saga, and who is making his first visit to Earth.

After having directed episodes for the series The Boys and Black Mirror, Dan Trachtenberg pays particular attention to detail on Prey, in order to make the film as faithful as possible to Comanche culture. The main roles were assigned to actors from Native American descent: Amber Midthunder (Legion, Comancheria…), as well as Dakota Beavers and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat.

Jojo Rabbit – Friday, August 12

Starting August 12, 2019’s theatrically released comedy Jojo Rabbit joins the platform. Jojo, a 10-year-old boy, lives in a village in the heart of Nazi Germany. Having a completely crazy Adolf Hitler as his only – imaginary – friend, Jojo is flabbergasted when he realizes that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewess in the house.

Crowned in 2020 with the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, as well as 4 other nominations including Best Film, this hilarious and touching nugget is directed by Taika Waititi (who is also all the rage in front of the camera as a führer.)

She-Hulk: Lawyer – Wednesday, August 17

The latest from Marvel Studios, here it is! After the series Orphan Black and Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany holds the poster of She-Hulk: Lawyer. With 9 episodes of about thirty minutes, it is to be found from August 17 on the platform, at the rate of one episode per week.

The female counterpart of the enraged green giant must juggle between new superpowers to control, a career as a lawyer to lead and a love life in sawtooth… All in a clever mix of action and comedy.

At his side, if Mark Ruffalo is again in the game in the guise of Bruce Banner, it is also the case of a host of known faces from the MCU, such as Tim Roth in Abomination, or Charlie Cox in the role from Daredevil. New characters are also making their debut, such as Titania, played on screen by Jameela Jamil. Holy program!

HIGHLIGHTS

American Crime Story – season 1 and 2 – Wednesday, August 3

On the same principle as its horrifying big sister, the anthological series American Crime Story, dedicated to the major legal cases that have shaken the United States, arrives on Disney+ from August 3. The polished realization is combined with a precise account of very real and chilling events. The first season is devoted to the trial of OJ Simpson, accused in 1994 of a double murder. The second burst of episodes returns to the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997…

Lego Star Wars: It’s Summer – Friday, August 5

Head to the summer holidays with the Lego Star Wars animated film: It’s Summer!, to be discovered from August 5 on Disney+. After Christmas and Halloween, Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and even Darth Vader don their bathing suits and tinted glasses for a well-deserved summer break. Delirious and family-friendly, the short film of about 45 minutes even offers an original song signed by the master of parodies Weird Al Yankovic!

My name is Groot – Wednesday, August 10

One of the cutest and most innocent mascots in the Marvel universe arrives on August 10 on Disney+, in a collection of 5 original short films. Dubbed in VO by Vin Diesel, Baby Groot, the shrub from the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, still has a vocabulary limited to a single sentence: “My name is Groot!”

American Horror Story – Double Feature – Wednesday, August 31

The 10th season of the essential horror anthology, American Horror Story, arrives August 31 on the platform. And to celebrate the occasion, a thrilling double story is on the program! The first part sees a writer struggling for inspiration come face to face with bloodthirsty creatures in the wealthy neighborhoods of Massachusetts.

The last 4 episodes immerse us in a story that alternates between eras, centered around a UFO crash and alien sightings in the desert.

THE OTHER RELEASES OF THE MONTH

Wednesday August 3:

Code Black – seasons 1-3

The Hot Zone – season 2

Friday August 5:

The Forgers of Manhattan

The party

The Boom 2

The student

I prefer that we remain friends

patients

The French

Wednesday August 10:

Bluey – season 3

Friday August 12:

Drain the Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War – season 1

Wednesday August 17:

9-1-1 – season 4

Friday August 19:

Night & Day

Aquatic Life

Colombiana

AZF: at the heart of chaos

Pablo Escobar, the drug empire

Wednesday August 24:

Portraits of stars

Black-ish – season 8

Fearless: The True Story of the AFLW

Friday August 26:

The Incognitos

Tolkien

Heat

Chocolate

Wednesday August 31:

Europe seen from the sky

Road to Hell: Norway – Season 6