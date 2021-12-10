to sell them they must be made eco-sustainable

According to what was confirmed by sources in Brussels, the Commission wants to update the EU directive of 2018 with more ambitious goals for new homes, which from 2030 should be zero emissions. For old buildings, the extent of the mandatory renewal of the energy class must instead be “proportionate and feasible” with respect to the starting class of the building, and the costs of the intervention should be included in the sales contract. Historic buildings will be excluded from the scope of the new standard.

Confedilizia is said to be decidedly opposed to the initiative of the EU Commission, from which comes a sharp “No” to the hypothesis of tying the sale of properties to certain energy standards, “a measure that would harm the rights of owners” underlines in a note the president of the organization Giorgio Spaziani Testa. Equally clear is the opposition from the National Consumers Union: “Beyond the fact that we do not understand and do not know what the EU Commission wants to do, it is clear from now on that we will barricade any rule that prevents free sale. of a house only because it has a low energy class “said Massimiliano Dona, president of the Union.