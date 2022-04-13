“To send hate elsewhere”
2022-04-12
The real Madrid from Carlo Ancelotti has set itself apart this season by announcing its starting lineups well in advance of the start of each game.
Generally, the clubs do it an hour before the start of the match, however, the Italian DT has done it in recent months two hours before the initial whistle, this since he is aware that there is a player who filters the elevens to the local media.
This has generated a stir on social networks, where the Twitter account “TheMadridZone” emphasized the issue after the publication of the initial merengue squad prior to the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea.
“As expected, the real Madrid announced the starting eleven more than two hours before the start of the match because Ancelotti knows about the ‘mole’ in the locker room that leaks the starting eleven to a well-known radio station”, tweeted the media that covers the club’s news.
Given this, a user wrote that the “mole” is about Isco Alarconwhich is not even taken into account in the command of Carlettojust as he was not summoned for the European confrontation against the Blues.
That was something that the Malaga midfielder himself responded to the fan who accused him of being the infiltrator.
“Isco It is not, since I am not summoned and I have not attended the technical talk. To send hate elsewhere! ”, replied the footballer of the real Madridwhich culminated with a “SAD”.
Isco he has only played 11 games so far this season. None of them in the Champions League.