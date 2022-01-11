to Sicily the European record of hot temperatures

Across the globe, 2021 was characterized by record climatic events: from typhoons to the heat that brought fires and devastation. The European peak of maximum temperature was beaten in Sicily, where 48.8 degrees were reported, 0.8 degrees above the previous maximum.

The last 365 days are just the litmus test of a trend with more distant roots. Globally, the past seven years have been the hottest seven on record and by a clear margin over the rest. Also globally, 2021 was the fifth warmest year on record, but only slightly warmer than 2015 and 2018. The data is released by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), which published the report year of the European satellite observation system.

In 2021, the global average annual temperature was 0.3 degrees above the 1991-2020 baseline temperature and 1.1-1.2 degrees above the pre-industrial level of 1850-1900. The ten warmest years for Europe have all occurred since 2000, with the seven warmest years being those from 2014 to 2020. Last year our continent experienced its hottest summer on record, albeit close to previous warmer summers in 2010 and 2018. Considering the whole of 2021, however, Europe just exceeded the 1991-2020 average by just 0.1 degrees.

Greenhouse gas emissions

The preliminary analysis of the satellite measurements, then, confirms that in the past year at a global level, concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have continued to increase in the course of 2021, with the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) reaching a average annual record per column of approximately 414 parts per million (ppm) and methane (CH4) an annual record of approximately 1,876 parts per billion (ppb).

Carbon emissions from fires around the world as a result of rising temperatures and drought conditions totaled 1,850 megatonnes (1.85 billion tons), fueled mostly by fires in Siberia. The figure is slightly higher than the previous year (1,750 megatonnes of carbon emissions), even if the trend since 2003 has been decreasing.

The record in Sicily

The European record for maximum temperature was broken in Sicily, where 48.8 degrees were reported, 0.8 degrees above the previous high, “although this new record has yet to be officially confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (Omm ) “, report from Copernicus. Hot, dry conditions preceded intense and prolonged forest fires, particularly in the eastern and central Mediterranean with Turkey as one of the most affected countries, as well as Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Albania, North Macedonia, Algeria and Tunisia.

The hottest 7 years ever

“2021 was yet another year of extreme temperatures with the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, not to mention unprecedented high temperatures in North America. The past seven years have been the hottest seven ever. These events are a clear reminder of the need to change our behaviors, take decisive and effective steps towards a sustainable society and work to reduce net carbon emissions. ” Warns Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.