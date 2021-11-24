Many people, especially due to busy life, cannot always sleep well or fall asleep easily. Hence, phenomena of stress, exhaustion, fatigue during the day, which strongly affect work and extra-work performance. So, helping yourself, with a healthy lifestyle and with natural substances that promote sleep, is really necessary. Consider that, in nature, there are different types of plants with a sedative, calming and anti-anxiety effect. Their properties can be maximized if consumed in the form of herbal teas. They help you fall asleep and relax, in a completely natural way and without any side effects.

So, to sleep like a pharaoh and enjoy relaxation and relaxation, here is a perfect mix of herbal teas. They are usually composed of the following plants or herbs: passion flower, lemon balm, lime, poppy, hawthorn, valerian, woodruff, hops, orange blossom. Less known are: the sweet clover, the escolzia and the piscidia.

The herbs we have indicated can be found directly in pre-packaged herbal teas. Or, alternatively, you can go to a herbalist and have them prepared ad hoc. So, if the mixture consists of flowers and leaves, it is sufficient to bring the water to a boil and then immerse them in it. After 5 minutes, it is possible to consume the herbal tea, after having filtered it.

If, on the other hand, the mixture contains roots, a decoction must be prepared. Just dip the mix in cold water and bring it to a boil. Then, you have to turn off the heat and leave to infuse for about 20 minutes, after which it is filtered and consumed. For best results, herbal tea or infusion should be consumed 30 minutes before going to bed.

At this point, let’s see what are the best combinations of herbal teas, based on relaxing herbs, which help you sleep better:

1) valerian, hops, lemon balm;

2) hops, orange blossom, chamomile;

3) hawthorn, linden, passion flower, woodruff;

4) hawthorn, passion flower, poppy, chamomile;

5) passion flower, poppy, orange blossom, hops;

6) lemon balm, passion flower, poppy, orange blossom, marjoram.

Excellent natural ingredients for good sleep

Let us dwell at this point, on the beneficial properties of some of the herbs indicated above. Let’s start with one of the most used, which is valerian. It has sedative and hypno-inducing properties but does not have side effects. Therefore, it does not cause daytime sleepiness and addiction. Moreover, having an unpleasant taste, it is usually associated with other herbs, such as: lemon balm, lavender or chamomile.

Valerian, however, does not have an immediate effect, as it takes at least 4-6 weeks before you can enjoy the benefits. Another plant with a similar action is hops, which, however, unlike valerian, takes effect quickly. Finally, in cases of insomnia accompanied by anxiety, agitation and palpitations, the following are particularly suitable: passionflower, linden and hawthorn.