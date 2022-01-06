The cold is one of the typical ailments of this season and, as we all know, mainly affects the respiratory tract. Stuffed, mucus-filled nose, coughing, sneezing, sore throat and sometimes fever are just some of the symptoms that accompany this disease.

Even though it doesn’t usually have serious consequences, a cold is still very annoying to bear. In fact, in addition to preventing the performance of daily activities, it could also compromise the quality of sleep. It is not uncommon, in fact, to spend several nights without sleeping peacefully, due to a stuffy nose, cough or headache.

So, to sleep peacefully even with a cold and a stuffy nose, here are 5 remedies to try right away

One of the simplest and most effective remedies is to add another pillow along with the one we already use normally. In fact, sleeping with your head slightly raised should facilitate breathing, relieving the pressure inside the nasal cavities.

In addition to this, it might also be a good idea to humidify the bedroom by reducing dry air, which irritates the mucous membranes. To do this, we can turn on a humidifier before sleeping, or apply bowls of water enriched with essential oils on the radiators. It will also be important to regulate the temperature of the room, lowering it slightly, to ensure that the heat does not dry the mucous membranes too much.

Warm up before going to bed

Another very effective tip could be to take a nice hot shower an hour before going to sleep. The steam generated by the hot water will help dissolve the mucus, also hydrating the throat and nasal passages. Furthermore, this simple action would allow you to relieve tension and generate an immediate state of well-being and relaxation before going to bed.

To loosen mucus, reduce phlegm and relieve cough, it may also be a good practice to drink hot herbal teas before bed. Among the most suitable infusions for this purpose there are, for example, those with eucalyptus, dog rose, thyme or sage. In this regard, we also recommend discovering other herbal teas and their respective benefits.

One last piece of advice

To reduce nasal congestion, which actually prevents you from sleeping peacefully during the night, there is another very effective natural remedy. We are talking about nasal washes, which are really very useful for clearing the respiratory tract. Indicated for both children and adults, they should be carried out both in the morning and in the evening before going to sleep. They are also very simple to do: it will be enough to spray a saline solution in the nostrils and thus free the nose from mucus.

We have therefore seen that to sleep peacefully even with a cold and a stuffy nose, here are 5 remedies to try immediately.

Deepening

Very few know this but here’s how often you need to wash your nose according to science