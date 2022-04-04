Sleeping well is very important. A good restful sleep allows us to face the commitments of the day with the right physical energy and a certain mental freshness. For many, however, having a good night’s sleep, from the evening until the alarm goes off, is pure utopia. The reasons why we sleep little and badly can be various. Maybe it can also be stress or worries. Many people also snore. They therefore have a disturbed sleep for this very reason and, above all, they also disturb the sleep of others. To solve this problem, an ancient remedy suggested by grandmothers would be useful. Of course, to enjoy a good sleep, you should always have a light dinner. Also, in the evening, alcohol and coffee should be avoided.

There are many people who are unable to get a good and healthy sleep. This is a big problem, because the next morning, in addition to finding yourself tired and not very energetic, you are also often nervous and intractable. Many try to help sleep by sipping relaxing herbal teas in the evening, such as those based on valerian. Another timeless classic is chamomile. The most desperate also resort to sleeping pills or take melatonin pills. However, before you get to drugs or similar products, it would always be better to try to find sweeter alternatives. To get a long and good night’s sleep, there are natural remedies.

To sleep well and feel fit, in addition to herbal teas and chamomile we could try these natural remedies that also perfume home

Essential oils are products with incredible properties. Generally, we use them to perfume rooms. However, depending on the type of essence chosen, some of these could also promote a good restful sleep. Some essences, in fact, would be particularly suitable for promoting sleep and, at the same time, also for relaxing and relieving tension. Each fragrance has its own characteristics and induces certain stimuli. So let’s find out which essential oils are most suitable for getting a good night’s sleep.

Among the most suitable fragrances we remember:

orange;

Roman chamomile;

valerian;

patchouli;

lavender;

bergamot;

sandalwood;

Atlantic cedar;

ylang-ylang;

jasmine;

sweet marjoram;

vetiver;

vanilla;

cedar;

neroli.

How to use essential oils in the bedroom

There are various ways to enjoy the benefits of essential oils. First of all, we can spread their aromatic notes in the room through an environmental diffuser. Furthermore, we could pour a couple of drops, duly diluted, on the pillow or on a cotton handkerchief to be placed inside the pillowcase. Finally, we could vaporize the chosen oil between the sheets or on the pajamas. Here, then, is the solution to try to sleep well and feel fit in addition to infusions and taking pills. Remember that essential oils are very strong and concentrated. It is therefore good to use limited quantities: 1 or 2 drops are more than enough. Furthermore, before use, they should always be diluted in water or carrier oil, depending on the use.

