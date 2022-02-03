As we age, in addition to worrying about wrinkles and white hair, we also try to pay attention to physical fitness.

Each of us, then, has its own constitution, so there are those who tend to develop bacon and those who accumulate fat on the hips or legs.

As for the stomach and abs, we have already explained that you don’t need intense training sessions, but it would be enough to dedicate yourself to the simplest hypopressive gymnastics.

As we said, however, in addition to the fat in the abdominal area, it often annoys us also to notice the more flaccid and heavier legs.

In this regard, the adductors of the inner thigh, generally little used in daily activities and therefore more prone to lose tone, should not be underestimated.

The range of activities to firm them is quite wide and includes sports such as running, cycling or swimming, with particular emphasis on the breaststroke style.

However, for those who do not have the time, money or desire to go to the gym and swimming pool, we suggest these very simple bodyweight exercises.

Of course, in the event that we suffer from particular problems in the back or muscles, we always remember to seek advice from qualified personnel as well.

To slim down your legs and keep them toned even after 50, let’s try these very simple exercises to do at home

Undoubtedly, one of the first movements that come to mind to tone the legs is the squat, to be practiced in this case with legs apart.

From a standing position, we spread the legs apart, taking shoulder width as a reference parameter and slightly exceeding it.

We then slowly lower ourselves and hold the position for 2 seconds, before returning to the starting position. Never suddenly, but always counting 2 seconds.

Leg opening outstretched

Let’s lie down on a yoga mat and raise the legs bringing them to 90 degrees with respect to the body, keeping, however, the back well supported on the ground.

Always without unbalancing the balance of the pelvis and keeping the tips of the feet stretched, we spread the legs and maintain the position for 5 seconds.

We can repeat the movement 10 times, doubling when we are well trained.

Crossings

The last exercise we would like to propose is a little more complicated, but it is enough to stay focused and proceed without haste.

Always using the mat, let’s get on all fours first and then rest our elbows on the ground.

At this point, we raise the right leg and stretch it as if to draw a line of extension of the back.

Then move it to the left and lower it until it touches the outer edge of the mat with the tip of the foot.

During the execution of the movement it is very important to keep your eyes down and not to arch your back or unbalance your torso and pelvis.

So, to slim down your legs and keep them toned we should definitely try these easy exercises.