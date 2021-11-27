Today’s life puts everyone to the test: stress, unbalanced diet, air pollution, sedentary lifestyle, abuse of alcohol and drugs, smoking and little rest. These factors contribute to damage to our body, causing loss of health and beauty. The outward appearance is only the most obvious consequence of premature aging. This, in fact, also increases the risk of contracting diseases and worsens the quality of life. To slow down this process, we need to reverse course and adopt a correct lifestyle.

To stay healthy and in great shape for longer, this is the right diet to follow

Many food theories arise from a careful observation of the habits of the countries where there are the longest-lived inhabitants in the world. It has been noted that 80% of them feed on vegetables and the remaining 20% ​​mainly on fish. In the Mediterranean diet, however, there are also other very healthy foods, which should be consumed regularly. To stay healthy and in great shape longer, in fact, this is the right diet to follow.

Among the foods, which should never be missing, there is vegetables. The color of a vegetable depends on the nutrients it contains, so to take them all you just have to insert the vegetables of all colors in rotation: yellow, orange, green, purple, white and red. Fruit, both fresh and dried, should be consumed daily because it is rich in essential substances for well-being. Oilseeds are also beneficial: they would help flavor dishes by allowing you to add less salt. They can be used in salads, vegetables, soups and yogurt.

Fish should be consumed 3-4 times a week; the only warning is to vary and also consume small fish that contain less heavy metals.

Also excellent would be legumes and whole grains to be alternated regularly with pasta, always wholemeal.

As far as dairy products are concerned, a distinction must be made between fat and lean and fermented ones. The former should be limited as much as possible, the latter could be easily consumed.

The number of eggs allowed would be 2 per week. Instead, you have to eat the meat twice a week and you should opt for the leaner cuts, chosen from white and red meat.

We should reduce to the limit or even avoid: sweets, alcohol, snacks, sausages and very elaborate foods.

The other rules

Daily habits can be a help or an obstacle to aging better or worse, so you have to act on several fronts.

In addition to a healthy diet, it is also important to sleep well, play sports, avoid stress and smoking!

Definitely eating in moderation and in the most natural way possible is the right recipe.

Recommended reading

Other than lotions and crosswords, this is the activity that if carried out regularly would slow down physical and mental aging