“To stem the virus, implement the use of ventilation indoors”

It has been talked about for some time, but now the warning ofWHO (World Health Organization): to stem the circulation of the virus it is necessary to implement the use of ventilation. When it is not possible to do this by simply opening a window, one must invest in mechanical air suction and purification systems.

It is an initially underestimated weapon which today, having noted that – despite vaccines, restrictions and protective devices – the circulation of the virus continues to grow exponentially, can play a fundamental role in the battle against Covid-19.

Obviously the vaccination campaign remains the primary source of protection against serious illness and hospitalization, but the constant growth of infections, accelerated at this stage by the Omicron variant, is difficult to fight only with masks and distancing.

Who has long supported the importance and importance of indoor air monitoring in the fight against Covid 19 is Alessandro Miani, president of SIMA (Italian Society of Environmental Medicine) and Professor of Environmental Prevention at the State University of Milan.

Already in August 2020 he spoke of ventilation and aeration of closed environments to curb the chain of infections and, in these long months of pandemic, he never stopped. With the non-profit organization he leads, he has carried out a series of studies on how simple indoor CO2 monitoring is relevant in order to mitigate the Sars-Cov-2 risk carried by the air breathed in confined environments. We turned to him to investigate the subject.

We remember why in closed environments the virus walks faster ..?

The Sars CoV-2 virus is a so-called “airborne” virus. It spreads through the particles emitted into the air during exhalation. The smaller ones (aerosols) remain suspended in the air for longer and can also infect those who are less close to them. In a closed, poorly ventilated environment with high humidity levels, the virus remains viable for about two and a half seconds and the droplet aerosol that contains it can travel over 10 meters away from the exhaler. Therefore, a crucial condition to favor the transmission of the virus in confined spaces is the poor ventilation of the same and therefore inadequate or sufficient air changes..

For some time now, with the scientific company SIMA, you have been supporting the importance of monitoring CO2 to verify the risk of contagion in indoor environments. Why exactly carbon dioxide?

The continuous monitoring of CO2 in order to minimize the risk of spreading Covid-19 is widely shared by the international scientific community thanks to numerous studies conducted, one of which published by SIMA, which involved the study of indoor air in the classrooms. Apulian schools.

We choose to monitor CO2 because it is an indicator of air quality: when we exhale we release CO2 like an aerosol of droplets which, if we are infected, may contain the virus. At indoor CO2 levels of 700 ppm (parts per million) or less, the risk we have of breathing air emitted by other people present with us in a given environment is less than 1%. To maintain safe CO2 levels, it is therefore necessary to ventilate the environment in a natural way, by opening windows and doors, or mechanically, by equipping the environment with aspiration systems, controlled mechanical ventilation and, in addition, also with air purification. In practice, the CO2 level is an indicator of risk.

How can CO2 be measured?

To measure it, just use a smart device, scientifically validated and calibrated, with a traffic light that is very easy to use: if the light is green the air quality is suitable, if it is yellow the risk of contagion is medium, if the traffic light is red the concentration of CO2 is high and therefore also the risk of breathing potentially infected air is higher.

This is where ventilation systems come into play. Which ones should you invest in?

Opening doors and windows remains the cheapest and easiest ventilation system to adopt but it is not always enough. Sometimes it may be useful to reduce the number of people present in an indoor environment to consequently limit the risk. In addition, many public buildings have small windows relative to the size of the enclosed spaces. In these cases, VCM – Controlled Mechanical Ventilation – and air purification come to our aid. These are devices that are easy to install but have a certain cost, but they can make a difference. The VCM extracts stale internal air and introduces external air by pre-filtering it. The purification instead blocks the particles on filters and, thanks to some technologies, eliminates viruses. Ventilating means diluting airborne contaminants. The more air we change, the greater the dilution and the lower the risk of contagion by air.

How can we be sure that the air purifying devices on the market are actually suitable for the environment we want to use them for?

The devices must be parameterized to the volume of air to be treated, otherwise their use is useless in order to mitigate the risk of contagion. They must be scientifically validated, that is, subjected to tests (which are not required by law) useful for determining their real capacity for functioning and usefulness in a pandemic era. They must then be calibrated on the basis of scientific evidence, hence the importance of detecting the amount of CO2 in the environment in which a ventilation system is to be installed.

The WHO warns to “equip all environments with VMC”, but it is not always necessary. A pilot project for monitoring CO2 in Apulian schools recently conducted by SIMA is emblematic in this sense. In 55% of the classrooms, all that was needed was to open the windows and doors for a normal air change. In the remaining 45% we verified that it was necessary to equip the rooms with mechanized ventilation systems to lower the concentration of carbon dioxide and, therefore, the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Before investing public money, it is better to check where ventilation tools are really needed.