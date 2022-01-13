Our brain is an incredible, very complex organ, capable of performing operations in a very short time, like a real computer. It contains infinite notions, memories, images, it can store much more data than we think. But, like muscles, we should train it, always keeping it active.

Indeed, it is important to create new stimuli and try to learn and carry out different activities. Sure it will be difficult to become super smart overnight, but trying to do some simple exercises could benefit those who are starting to have moderate cognitive problems.

It may happen that we do not immediately find the word we would like to use or forget the name of a friend we meet on the street. This is not always an obvious symptom of some pathology, but simply a momentary memory gap. In any case it is always better to talk to your doctor, who will be able to evaluate any tests to be carried out.

To strengthen memory and prevent dementia, these are the activities and exercises to train the mind

We should all stimulate our brains in the right way, to try to keep our memory level normal and avoid deterioration.

The Veronesi Foundation lists a series of studies conducted that would demonstrate how helpful certain simple tasks can be.

Apparently, for example, if we wanted to remember a book well read, we would have to read it aloud. This method would seem to be more helpful than when we read silently. In this way we should memorize the words better, because our brain actively participates in the operation.

Doing crosswords or word puzzles is just as important. By exercising the mind, we will consolidate the memory, strengthening it. For the elderly, in fact, they could represent excellent exercises to slow down cognitive alterations. It would seem to be a good technique to remember, better to repeat aloud what we have just heard and understood.

The movement

To strengthen the memory and prevent dementia, therefore, these are the activities and exercises to train the mind. Last but not least, the exercise that many recommend to keep the mind fit is physical exercise. Specifically, walking or running would be considered activities that make the mind awake and active.

In general, any kind of movement could benefit, it is believed that the perfect time would be 150 minutes per week. Even just 10 minutes a day could still be valid, whether the first symptoms of dementia arrive, or not.

We often say that we will need to walk to clarify our ideas and try to reason. A saying that shouldn’t be that far from reality, because it stimulates our cognitive abilities.

