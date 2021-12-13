Consuming fruits and vegetables regularly is essential for everyone’s health. It is a precious mine of vitamins, mineral salts and fibers and if you prefer the seasonal one, the nutritional properties will be even greater. In this period it is necessary to consume citrus fruits, apples, pears, persimmons, pomegranates and kiwis. The latter, in particular, are a concentrate of vitamin C and it is enough to eat two of them a day to cover the daily needs of an adult.

Its properties

Kiwi is a typically winter fleshy fruit that has very ancient origins, in fact it has been grown in China for almost 700 years. Its skin is rough and hairy, while the pulp changes color depending on the variety. The best known are yellow and green kiwis. The former have a sweeter taste and are ideal for energy breakfasts and desserts. The second courses, on the other hand, have a more acidic flavor and are also perfect for salads and for making sauces to accompany meat or fish. In Italy they ripen in autumn and are available until the following spring. After purchase, they will keep for two weeks in the fridge, but it would be better to keep them at room temperature, out of direct sunlight and near apples, pears or oranges.

Kiwis have a very low calorie intake, because they contain a very high percentage of water. They would also be rich in vitamin C, 85 mg / 100 gr, minerals and fibers that would bring important benefits to the body. The only drawback is that in predisposed subjects they could cause allergic reactions.

To strengthen the immune system and protect the intestine, this is the healthiest and tastiest way to consume kiwifruit

Kiwifruit should normally be eaten without the peel or by cutting it in half and eating it with a spoon or peeling it on the plate with a knife and fork. Some prefer to consume it with the peel, where the precious nutrients are concentrated: just brush it well and wash it. Another way is to centrifuge it with other fruits or vegetables: in fact, to strengthen the immune system and protect the intestine, this is the healthiest and tastiest way to consume kiwi.

Every morning, a glass of this elixir of well-being should be added to the usual breakfast. To give the body a boost of energy, in fact, just centrifuge 2 yellow kiwis, 150 grams of blueberries, 3 cabbage leaves, a slice of ginger and the juice of half a lemon.

After dinner, however, to help the intestine, filling up with fiber, it would be necessary to centrifuge 2 green kiwifruit, 2 celery stalks and 1 apple.

Deepening

