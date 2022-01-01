to take and throw away

Potatoes are part of those healthy foods that provide beneficial nutrients, but must be consumed without risk.

It is necessary to look carefully at its appearance, paying close attention to two elements.

Nutritious and beneficial potatoes

Potatoes are not only appetizing, but also lighter than you might think e really nourishing. It is hard to imagine our cuisine without them.

Potatoes, along with rice, belong to that class of foods that, cooked in different ways, satisfy most people. Potatoes (Solanum tuberosum) are the number one crop in the world as it grows in different climates, this means that it keeps its low price.

The plant is a Solanaceae, like pepper or tomato. Its leaves are starch-producing, which moves towards the underground stems and accumulates to make up the tubers.

With a moist, nutrient-rich soil, one plant can produce around 20 potatoes, weighing up to 300 grams. When the leaves and stems wither, the tubers detach and from each tuber two to ten shoots (the “eyes”) of new plants can develop.

What to look out for before consuming them

Also for potatoes, to eat them safely, it is advisable to pay attention to their appearance, paying particular attention to two elements: that do not have green areas and that do not have sprouts.

There are two types of chemical components believed to be responsible for these potential hazards: solanine and acrylamide.

In general, the potatoes sold are in good condition. Problems tend to arise if they are not stored properly. The green parts that sometimes appear on potatoes are not due, as we tend to believe, to the fact that they are very unripe.

It means that they have been exposed to light and therefore have developed chlorophyll, which has given them the green color. However, the real problem is not chlorophyll, but it serves as evidence of the possible presence of compounds that are toxic. Specifically it is natural toxins: caconine and solanine, which are also formed with the exposure of the potato to light.

So, in addition to checking the purchase of the potatoes that they must not have green areas, we must make sure to keep them in dark places. Although the varieties grown today produce less solanine than in the past, it is good when we peel the potatoes to remove that thick green layer.

We can find that in the potato there is some solanine with flavor, which if contained gives the potatoes a bitter taste. Consume a generous dish of potatoes with these characteristics can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting and even fever may occur.