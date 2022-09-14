to tender in the contract portal its new Faculty of Sciences

The UPNA has published in the contracting portal the tender for the construction works of the new building of the Faculty of Health Sciences, in which the degrees of Medicine, Nursing and Psychology will be taught. The amount is 33 million and the term of execution, 28 months. As established in the specifications, the expense will be multi-year: 14.96 million euros in 2023, 14.21 in 2024 and 3.82 million in 2025.

The first construction competition, convened in January 2022, was deserted due to the effect of the pandemic and the rise in prices after the war in Ukraine. In this context, it has been estimated that the effect of inflation and the war costs have risen by 30%. To balance this gap, on the one hand, the Government of Navarra increased the initial budget for this new tender by 10% (3 million) and, on the other hand, work has been done to reduce the costs of the winning project by 20%, without making substantial changes to it. With the new tender launched, it is expected that the work will be awarded at the end of January 2023.

The HLA+E project, from the team led by José María Errea Argaiz and developed jointly by the Varquitectos and Bryaxis Architects studioswas the winner of the project competition for the new building held in 2020 by obtaining the highest score of the 35 proposals submitted: 96 out of 100. The Government of Navarra proposed a building fully integrated with its surroundings in Pamplona and, at the same time, in line with the idea of ​​health in the 21st century and current needs: a functional but also natural building, 100% sustainable.

One of the valued aspects of the winning proposal was the sustainability: a positive energy building was chosen, that is, one that generates on-site at least as much energy as it consumes for heating, cooling, ventilation and lighting.

