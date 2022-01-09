to the actor dedicated a new species of tropical tree

A tropical evergreen tree from Cameroon, the first plant species to be named as new by science in 2022, has been officially labeled Uvariopsis dicaprio in honor of the actor Leonardo Dicaprio. Martin Cheek of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK, and his colleagues, including researchers from the National Herbarium of Cameroon and the University of Yaoundé I, Cameroon, analyzed photos and specimens of the tree, which is found in the tropical forest. from Ebo of Cameroon.

About 4 meters high, U. dicaprio it can be identified by the characteristic and vibrant shiny yellow-green flowers growing on its trunk. It is closely related to the ylang-ylang tree native to India, Southeast Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

This is a plant that, for a botanist, is a dream, ”says Cheek. It’s spectacular.

Currently, fewer than 50 individual trees have been identified and they are all confined to a single unprotected area of ​​the Ebo Forest. Consequently, U. dicaprio it is considered in danger of extinction.

The theme determined that it was previously unknown to science and appears to be unknown to local communities as well. He also named the species in honor of DiCaprio to commemorate his campaign efforts to protect the Ebo forest from logging. The star of Don’t Look Up who spoke of his new film as a metaphor for our world in the short term (details here) had in fact spoken publicly about the forest of Ebo in 2020 when the possibility of massive deforestation was feared.

Cameroon’s Ebo Forest, and all the amazing animals that live there, are in trouble. This includes Elephants, Gorillas, Chimpanzees, and many others. Let’s help them – had written the actor on Twitter

