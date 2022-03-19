To the Balotelli, the special clause that Gio Dos Santos would have in America

James 54 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

The Balotelli clause that Dos Santos would have if he returns to America
The Balotelli clause that Dos Santos would have if he returns to America

The Mexican striker Giovani dos Santos reappeared in Coapa doing physical work in order to be 100% ready for the summer market where he hopes to be active. Although it has not been confirmed that he will stay in America, the striker does consider it.

More news from America:

He prefers to leave America, the player who would leave El Nido if they hire Ferretti

Inside the team, Giovani dos Santos had no complications with any player, but he would have had friction with Santiago Baños, who put the obstacles for his renewal, the breaking point was the high salary that the Mexican received.

Now things would be different, Emilio Azcárraga would give the go-ahead for Giovani dos Santos to return to America, as long as his salary is lowered, in addition to his contract having a special conduct clause, like Mario Balotelli.

What is the special clause for Dos Santos?

Due to his angry life, Mario Balotelli in Liverpool had to sign a contract where there was a ‘good behavior’ clause in which he was deprived of attending massive events, where there was alcohol and other excesses. Now Gio dos Santos would also have this condition if an agreement is reached with America.

More news from America:

Emilio Azcárraga broke the silence and it is revealed who will be the DT of America

Source link

About James

Check Also

MX League. What are the possible destinations of the Querétaro franchise?

Because the Queretaro Club is in a institutional crisis after what happened in the The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved