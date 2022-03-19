To the Balotelli, the special clause that Gio Dos Santos would have in America

The Balotelli clause that Dos Santos would have if he returns to America

March 18, 2022 09:30 a.m.

The Mexican striker Giovani dos Santos reappeared in Coapa doing physical work in order to be 100% ready for the summer market where he hopes to be active. Although it has not been confirmed that he will stay in America, the striker does consider it.

Inside the team, Giovani dos Santos had no complications with any player, but he would have had friction with Santiago Baños, who put the obstacles for his renewal, the breaking point was the high salary that the Mexican received.

Now things would be different, Emilio Azcárraga would give the go-ahead for Giovani dos Santos to return to America, as long as his salary is lowered, in addition to his contract having a special conduct clause, like Mario Balotelli.

What is the special clause for Dos Santos?

Due to his angry life, Mario Balotelli in Liverpool had to sign a contract where there was a ‘good behavior’ clause in which he was deprived of attending massive events, where there was alcohol and other excesses. Now Gio dos Santos would also have this condition if an agreement is reached with America.

