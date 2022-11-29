‘To the Bone’: This is how Timothée Chalamet looked before he was famous
With the premiere of ‘Hasta los huesos’ Timothée Chalamet returns to the big screen. The actor has become ubiquitous today, but had you seen him before he became a superstar hunk? Check these photos!
In 2017 the career of the actor Timothée Chalamet reached immeasurable success and in a very short time with the film call me by your name by director Luca Guadagnino. The two collaborate again on the new tape to the bonethe first production of the filmmaker filmed in the United States, which presents us with a story that seems to be unusual when it tells us about a cannibal romance between two teenagers.
After the acting stardom achieved by the actor from Lady Birdhad great opportunities to work with acclaimed directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson. Only last year he released three films starring him: Dune, The French Chronicle Y don’t look up. His career paints a future with more blockbusters, as next year she will star in wonkathe new film by Paul King, the mind behind paddington 2.
His performance in the new film by the director of the remake Suspiria Y We Are Who We Are is already classified as one of his best in cinema, working with Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress who Critics assure that he will achieve great recognition for his work, as did Chalamet after working with Guadagnino. The horror film received a C rating, so unfortunately not everyone will be able to see it.
Co-starring Mark Rylance, Michal Stuhlbarg and even including a brief participation by David Gordon Green, the director of the hated Halloween Ends, to the bone hits theaters on December 1 in theaters in Mexico. But before you see Timothée Chalamet back on the big screen, can you imagine what he looked like before he was so famous worldwide?
As a victim in ‘Law and Order’
His first television appearance was as Eric Foley in the chapter “Pledge” of Law and order. Long before being nominated for an Oscar for call me by your nameTimothée surely did not imagine that this death in a police series would be the beginning of a promising career.
In the short ‘Spinners’
Before his work on the television series Homelands with Claire Danes, Chalamet worked briefly on a short called spinners in 2014. At only 13 minutes long, the actor from handsome boy he plays a teenager who works as a spinner for billboards.
Since he was a child he liked to dance
Among so many fans that he has around the internet, a video of Timothée Chalamet that was filmed during his childhood went viral. In the recording, the little actor is seen with two friends dancing a choreography of soulja boy. Since then she was already preparing for the dances of wonka.
TIFF in 2014 with ‘Men, Women and Children’
Chalamet first appeared in a film production with Men, women and children, along with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Garner. The film premiered in 2014 during the Toronto International Film Festival. In those times, she still did not steal the world’s eyes for her outstanding outfits.
The premiere of ‘One & Two’
Kiernan Shipka, Don Draper’s daughter in Mad Men, is one of the actor’s best friends little women. The two participated together in the tape One&Twowhich premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015. The Sabrina star regularly shares photos with him on her Instagram account.
In the play ‘Prodigal Son’
Critical acclaim began pouring in on Timothée from his leading role in the play Prodigal Son, which was presented in New York during 2016. The cast of the autobiographical work was also made up of Robert Sean Leonard, whom they have seen in The death poet Society Y Dr House.
A small role in ‘Interstellar’
Following his first film, Timothée caught the attention of audience favorite actor Christopher Nolan. Chalamet appeared in Interstellar like the son of Matthew McConaughey. The 26-year-old actor has declared on several occasions that after seeing the film he cried knowing that he appeared in it for such a short time.
Splurging fashion at ‘Nymphomaniac’ premiere
nymphomaniacthe famous film by Danish director Lars von Trier premiered in 2013. Timothée Chalamet attended the film’s premiere wearing pants with a galaxy print… Years later we would see him stunning on the red carpets of his moviesbecoming a fashion icon for men and women.
He was a rapper with “Statistics”
Timothée has been everywhere, even on YouTube with a famous video of him becoming a rapper. The song “Statistics” was created for her final project in high school, confusing it with the homework that her teacher had actually left. The theme became an anthem for his fans, but he prefers not to remember the situation. Soon we will see him playing Bob Dylan in the biopic directed by James Mangold.