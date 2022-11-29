‘To the Bone’: This is how Timothée Chalamet looked before he was famous

In 2017 the career of the actor Timothée Chalamet reached immeasurable success and in a very short time with the film call me by your name by director Luca Guadagnino. The two collaborate again on the new tape to the bonethe first production of the filmmaker filmed in the United States, which presents us with a story that seems to be unusual when it tells us about a cannibal romance between two teenagers.

After the acting stardom achieved by the actor from Lady Birdhad great opportunities to work with acclaimed directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson. Only last year he released three films starring him: Dune, The French Chronicle Y don’t look up. His career paints a future with more blockbusters, as next year she will star in wonkathe new film by Paul King, the mind behind paddington 2.

His performance in the new film by the director of the remake Suspiria Y We Are Who We Are is already classified as one of his best in cinema, working with Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress who Critics assure that he will achieve great recognition for his work, as did Chalamet after working with Guadagnino. The horror film received a C rating, so unfortunately not everyone will be able to see it.

Co-starring Mark Rylance, Michal Stuhlbarg and even including a brief participation by David Gordon Green, the director of the hated Halloween Ends, to the bone hits theaters on December 1 in theaters in Mexico. But before you see Timothée Chalamet back on the big screen, can you imagine what he looked like before he was so famous worldwide?