to the Foo Fighters the first US Global Icon Award: Revenews

The appointment with the MTV VMAs 2021 is approaching, which will see the Foo Fighters receive the first US Global Icon Award. Among the first performers also Lorde, Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly.

The countdown for the MTV VMAs 2021, the review that rewards the best world music of the last year. The show is scheduled for Sunday 12 September at the Barclays Center in New York and the first names have already been made official. MTV, in fact, has just announced artists of the caliber of Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo as performers.

And a few hours after the officialization of these guests comes another great news: the Foo Fighters will receive the first US Global Icon Award. The prestigious recognition from the Europe Music Awards (EMAs) rewards artists and bands who have had the ability to continuously influence world music. And certainly the band of Dave Grohl and his companions has been able to do this for decades, continuing to evolve and inspire generations of musicians.

The Foo Fighters – candidates in three categories, here all the 2021 nominations – will be on stage with a performance that marks his return to the VMAs since 2007. First named in 1996 thanks to Big Me, the group has so far only won three awards at the VMAs. Among them, the most recent in 2011 for Walk in the Best Rock Video category.

READ ALSO: MTV VMAs 2021, the nominations: Justin Bieber at the top

But the memorable moments on the MTV stage were far more numerous. Starting with the pre-show in 1997, with Monkey Wrench and Everlong until the 2007 show with guest stars such as Lemmy of Motorhead and Serj Tankian of System of the Down.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will be broadcast live in Italy on the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 September: the pre-show will start at 00.30 while the live show at 2.00. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streamed on NOW) and MTV Music (Sky 132 and 704 channel). It will be aired on MTV at 9.10pm in subtitled version on Monday 13 September.

Photo Kikapress