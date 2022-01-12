“To the heroes of our time”, Ornella Muti and Lino Banfi celebrate the heroes of our time

In the era of no vax, returning to trust in doctors, frontline healthcare professionals and skills is a priority. A doctor from Salento who collaborates with the Ministry of Health, Cavaliere Fausto d’Agostino – reads the press release – has decided to join the voices of actors much loved by the public to remind everyone of the important work that white coats do every day . From an idea of ​​Dr. Fausto D’Agostino and directed by Angelo Cascione, with the collaboration of Katiuscia Del Vescovo, “To the heroes of our time” was born, a “dedication” to give the right value to all health professionals who they spend, unreservedly, on the health of humanity.

The video, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, is based on the power of the images shot at the “Campus Bio-Medico” University Hospital and the Sanatrix Clinic in Rome.

The off-screen voices of Ornella Muti, Lino Banfi and Angelo Maggi (voice actor of Tom Hanks), are aimed at underlining the importance of those who, every day, carry out their work with preparation and professionalism.

Dr. D’Agostino, Anesthetist-Resuscitator and President of the Medical Training Center, strongly wanted the production of this video, in order to be able to pay homage to all health workers, heroes of our time, who with a spirit of mission protect our life and enhance it.

Fausto D’Agostino is a young doctor from Salento, Anesthetist Resuscitator, who works at the “Campus Bio-Medico” University Hospital in Rome and collaborates with the Ministry of Health.

He founded an association “Medical Training Center” with the aim of spreading life-saving maneuvers in an ever more widespread way, through practical and specific courses aimed at everyone.

D’Agostino has always had a strong interest in all emergency conditions, so he has been involved in organizing congresses on emergency-urgency, in the production and dissemination of short films, in the promotion of charity days and in the creation of professional videos. aimed at making life-saving maneuvers known and practiced.

For this reason he was awarded the honor of Cavaliere della Repubblica last June by President Mattarella: he is the youngest doctor to have received this position.

These initiatives saw the participation of various artists such as Al Bano, Massimo Lopez, Domitila Damico, Luisa Corna etc …

He produced a video, with cinematographic techniques, of thanks for all health workers especially in this particular historical period that we are going through to disclose it as a wish for a new year.

