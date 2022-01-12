“To the heroes of our time”

During the first evening of the Sanremo Festival, he will also conduct together with Amadeus Ornella Muti, the actress famous for films like Life is Beautiful, Private Code, Captain Fracassa’s Journey and many others. Muti, however, has made itself known in the last period, together with Lino Banfi, also for having been one of the well-known Italian faces to have thanked the health workers, the heroes of our time, who in the last period are fighting like the Avengers for defeat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ornella Muti and thanks to the health workers

While out there are the No Vax who condemn the doctors and express their lack of trust in them, Cavaliere Fausto d’Agostino has created a video to thank them, thanks to the voice of some of the most famous actors in Italy, including including Ornella Muti. This is a dedication to value the healthcare professionals who struggle every day to keep the world safe. The voiceovers are those of Ornella Muti, Lino Banfi and Angelo Maggi (voice actor, among others, also of Tom Hanks and Robert Downey Jr in the role of Iron Man).

Fausto D’Agostino is also a doctor from Salento who works at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital in Rome and has founded a Medical Training Center association, with which he spreads life-saving maneuvers, through special courses aimed at everyone. In this period of emergency, he did his utmost to deal with the Covid issue, so much so that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella awarded him the honor of Knight of the Republic, thus becoming the youngest doctor to have received this office. In the video he has created, many artists have been chosen, such as Al Bano, Massimo Lopez, Domitilla D’Amico, Luisa Corna and many others. The video, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, tells what we are experiencing and expresses heartfelt thanks with images shot right in the Polyclinic where Dr. D’Agostino operates.