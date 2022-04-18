To the injured list Javy Báez with an injured hand

The Detroit Tigers placed made the decision on Saturday to place the Puerto Rican shortstop, Javier Baezon the 10-day disabled list after he injured the thumb of his right hand.

As reported by MLB.com, the transaction is retroactive to April 13.

According to the media, no transaction was immediately reported to fill the space for Báez.

The Puerto Rican injury was originally considered a day-to-day injury, but it continued to bother the player throughout the week. The team’s plans were to keep Baez sidelined during this weekend’s series at Kansas City and reevaluate him Tuesday before the series start against the New York Yankees in Detroit.

Báez signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the team in November and had already made his impact felt early in the season, hitting .319 (6-for-19). Baez’s injury occurred amid a game-ending hit celebration on the opening day of the season, and worsened on a swing a couple days later.

Baez, according to MLB.com, is the second Tigers member to end up on the disabled list in less than 24 hours. On Friday, the right Casey Mize he was placed on the same list with elbow soreness.