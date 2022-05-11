Entertainment

To the kisses: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas film a scene for the new movie ‘Ghosted’

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Working with your friends on a regular basis is probably one of the most underrated job perks out there. At least, that’s what it feels like every time we see co-stars like Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans interacting through social networks.

You can definitely see it in de Armas’ latest social media post, as he’s finished his time in one of Apple’s upcoming movies. ghosted with a cheeky photo that made Evans responded with a series of celebratory emojis.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bad news: Raphy Pina is denied permission to spend her first birthday party with Vida Isabelle

1 min ago

Ax killer Candy Montgomery gave Jessica Biel the “freedom to be uninhibited”

3 mins ago

Mbappé close to the feat!

6 mins ago

Francisca Lachapel: the looks she wore on her wedding day with Francesco Zampogna | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button