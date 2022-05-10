To the kisses: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas film a scene for the new movie ‘Ghosted’

Working with your friends on a regular basis is probably one of the most underrated job perks out there. At least, that’s what it feels like every time we see co-stars like Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans interacting through social networks.

You can definitely see it in de Armas’ latest social media post, as he’s finished his time in one of Apple’s upcoming movies. ghosted with a cheeky photo that made Evans responded with a series of celebratory emojis.

You could say that Anne of Arms it’s a lifesaver after taking a look at your latest post from Instagram . Posing with a candy in a black and white photo on set, the actress who recently appeared in deep water from Hulu also shared a message for her recurring co-star Evansas well as for the director Dexter Fletcher. You can see the photo and the reaction of the ex himself Captain America then:

Ana de Armas previously provided further evidence supporting such a light atmosphere, as she also shared her birthday experience on the set of Ghosted. Big smiles, a sandy beach and Chris Evans’ iconic fluffy hair created a snapshot of fun and games. One could imagine what the press day experience for Dexter Fletcher’s latest film will be like, especially if the two are paired up in the same room.

Much like his habit of co-starring alongside MCU veteran Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans seems to be quite paired with Ana de Armas in recent days. In addition to starring in Knives Out together, Evans and de Armas are part of the absurdly stacked cast of Netflix’s The Gray Man.

It’s no wonder there seems to be a palpable air of happiness and warmth surrounding these two whenever they interact, and that happiness feels like a good reason for Apple TV+ subscribers to stick with the platform.

Although the entire plot of Ghosted seems to be under wraps, the fact that it’s pitched as a romantic action-adventure works well in its favor. Just take a look at how The Lost City is still crushing in the top 10 box office rankings, and you can see that adding Chris Evans and Ana de Armas to such a movie is just adding gasoline to the fire.

The wait for the finished product is something that is probably bothering his fans right now.

Unfortunately, we currently have no word on when Ghosted will be released, and if a theatrical release will also be in the works. For now, you can watch the best movies on AppleTV+ , while you wait for more updates. In the meantime, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas will meet in The Gray Man as it opens in theaters and on streaming Netflix this July.