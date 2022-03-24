To the movies! These are the premieres for this weekend in Querétaro

Querétaro, Qro., March 24, 2022.- A new weekend arrives in Querétaro and with it the movie billboard in state theaters is renewed.

This week drama tapes, suspense, animations and much more arrive. Check the billboard!

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

When they were children, Rika Orimoto died in a traffic accident before the eyes of her best friend, Yuta Okkotsu. “It is a promise. When we grow up, we’ll get married.” Rika became a spirit and Yuta came to wish for her own death after suffering from her curse, but the great sorcerer Gojo Satoru (Satoru Gojo) welcomed him to the Academy of Magic. There Yuta meets his companions: Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda, and finally finds the determination that he lacked. “I finally have the confidence to say that it’s not a bad thing that I’m still living!” “Being in the Academy of Sorcery I will be able to break Rika’s curse.” Meanwhile, the evil curse user Suguro Geto, who was expelled from the sorcery academy for murdering innocents, appears before Yuta and the rest. “On December 24 we will celebrate the Night Parade of the Hundred Demons.” Geto aspires to create a paradise exclusively for sorcerers and decides to unleash thousands of curses on Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Can Yuta stop Geto? And what about breaking Rika’s curse?

THE PROTECTED

Rescued as a child by legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled hitman. But when Moody, the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and her survival, is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic hit man (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her is notorious, her confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life dedicated to killing become even more intertwined.

TO THE LIMIT OF REVENGE

On the border between Mexico and the United States, the son of a Mexican migrant is shot dead by a young American due to a mistake. When he is pursued by the Texas police for the murder of the minor, the young man flees on his horse to avoid being arrested. However, guilt accompanies him and he decides to make amends for his mistake by traveling to Guanajuato, where the migrant family is from.

BLINDLY

Sophie is a blind young woman who is dedicated to taking care of houses while their owners are away. On a last minute job she discovers that the house is being invaded by thieves who are looking for something specific. The only means of defense for her is a new application called A BLIND, which allows volunteers to see through the cell phone camera and describe the site to the user. Through the application Sophie with the help of Kelly, an army veteran, will try to survive the night.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas). ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.

Please follow and like us: