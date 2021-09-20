to the Quarto Stato di Cardano the example of Alex Langer





After the “literary walk” last May 15, 2021 in the natural setting of Via Gaggio, dedicated to the relationship between man and nature with the contributions of Alex Langer, Pippo Civati, Pope Francis, Tiziano Terzani and others, the duo Walter Girardi and Federico Calandra on Saturday 25 September will present at the Circolo Quarto Stato the musical reading “Try to repair the world, talking to Alex Langer”.

A journey through some of the most significant texts by Alex Langer, ecologist, pacifist, bridge builder, founder of the Verdi movement who committed suicide at Pian dei Giullari in Florence on July 3, 1985 which becomes the occasion to remember how current Alex Langer’s thought, ideas and writings are more than 30 years after his death.

A dialogue, at times a monologue, which addresses some of the many issues dear to Langer, starting from the “strange days” we are experiencing today to arrive at the spiritual testament “Do not be sad, continue in what was right.”

A phrase full of many meanings that represents, at least for Walter and Federico a great commitment to the future, because our journey as homo sapiens is aimed at the future and we must learn that there is nothing wrong with having a little health hunger for the future: this is what we must continue to invest in.

A reading that is not simply a tribute to Langer, but also a profound reflection aloud on the socio, climatic and environmental crisis we are experiencing and which, starting from Langer’s thoughts, wants to imagine, suggest how to build a different future.

The one at the Circolo Quarto Stato will be an absolute first, given that the reading will then be presented in Brescia on November 21st, but it is already requested in other parts of Lombardy.

The event is organized by Rosa Parks Committee of Varese Possible and the Circolo Quarto Stato in collaboration with the People publishing house, with free admission and booking required at 349 450 6893. In case of bad weather the event will take place indoors in compliance with current regulations.

Walter Girardi was born on the banks of the Ticino in 1976. After graduating in Law he decides to undertake a path dedicated to the environment, its conservation and enhancement, becoming a Naturalistic Guide in 2015 and dealing mainly with environmental education. Passionate about politics from an early age, he meets Pippo Civati, his true inspiration and still today they do politics together within Possibile. Always fascinated by environmental policies and issues, he finds inspiration from Alex Langer and decides to pay homage to him with musical readings.

Federico Calandra was born in 1994 in Gallarate (VA), as a child he approached the world of music and at 10 he was given his first guitar which he studied at the Gallarate Musical Expression Center. Over the years he plays as both rhythm and solo guitarist in various bands. In 2012 he began working as a producer with the rapper of the Dogo Gang Ted Bee also collaborating with Andrea Rock (Virgin Radio) Paolo Brera (Article 31 / J-Ax), and Strano dei Gemelli DiVersi. In 2020 he dedicates himself to his solo projects of ambient music. During 2021 he deals with the creation of sound scenographies for the Festival Tra Sacro e Sacromonte.



