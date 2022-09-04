To the rescue of the autumn box office

With the box office so far this year at 65% of the average collected between 2015 and 2019, according to data from the consulting firm Comscore, autumn may be the lifeline for cinemas in 2022 and brings a flood of Spanish cinema , aftermath of Black Panther Y Avatar, the Marilyn Blonde biopic or the latest from Spielberg and David O. Russell. The last quarter is usually reserved for the most powerful Spanish cinema and among the most anticipated this year are the new works by Paco León, Carlos Vermut, Alberto Rodríguez, Jaime Rosales, Carlota Pereda, Isaki Lacuesta or the directorial debut of Juan Diego Botto , with Penélope Cruz as the protagonist.

SEPTEMBER: FROM PACO LEÓN TO MARILYN MONROE. In September Paco León will premiere, in theaters and later on Netflix, his free and contemporary version of Wizard of Oz Rainbowstarring Dora Postigo, while Alberto Rodríguez will offer his vision of the mass escape from Barcelona’s Modelo prison in 1977 in Model 77with Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez leading the cast.

in the margins, a film about evictions, is the debut feature by Juan Diego Botto, with a leading lady and luxury producer, Penélope Cruz. Y Oswald the forgera documentary by Kike Maíllo about Oswald Aulstia Bach, a Catalan artist persecuted by the FBI for one of the biggest art forgery plots in recent decades.

Also this month, long-awaited international titles arrive, such as Do not worry deara psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde (super nerds), with two of the most acclaimed young actors of the moment, Florence Pugh and the versatile Harry Styles.

David Cronenberg will present his disturbing and dystopian crimes of the future, in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux perform a live body surgery show with Kristen Stewart in the background. And Ana de Armas will demonstrate her Marilyn’s talents in Blonde, the adaptation of the biography of Joyce Carol Oates. The film explores the complex relationships between the public figure of Marilyn Monroe and the person who was hiding behind him, Norma Jeane Baker, the real name of a woman who, despite her success, had an unhappy life. As the streaming platform announces, “Hollywood was her dream, but it became her nightmare.” The American was a sex symbol, who broke the mold in that demure Hollywood of the 50s.

Blonde, produced by Brad Pitt, is directed by Andrew Dominik, and also has a wonderful cast including Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julia Nicholson, among others. Sony proposes an extended version of the blockbuster spiderman no way home to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the superhero. And a musical pearl, moonage daydreamdocumentary about the figure and legacy of David Bowie, directed by Brett Morgen.

OCTOBER: ALICE GOULD, DWAYNE JOHNSON OR ‘HALLOWEEN’. Bárbara Lennie will play Alice Gould, the researcher admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the novel The crooked lines of God (1979), which Oriol Paulo takes to the screen. And Nahuel Pérez Biscayart will play Ramón González, a survivor of the Bataclan attacks, in one year one nightby Isaki Lacuesta, which competed at the Berlinale.

Jaime Rosales has Anna Castillo in his seventh feature film, wild sunflowersabout a young mother who is looking for love and affection and fights to protect her children and Carlota Pereda talks about harassment in little piga feature debut that debuted at Sundance.

Also premiering in October is the adaptation of drum skin by Arturo Pérez Reverte and a road comedy by Álex de la Iglesia, the fourth passengerwith Blanca Suárez, Alberto San Juan and Ernesto Alterio.

From the United States comes a new installment of the horror saga Halloween, the second directed by David Gordon Green and in which he once again features the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis. And also Dwayne Johnson’s foray into the DC Comics universe with Black Adamdirected by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Another Spaniard, Javier Bardem, will voice the protagonist of the animated film Lilo, my friend the crocodilewhile Viola Davis will be an African warrior in the historical epic the king woman and Saoirse Ronan -the Jo of little women– will investigate with Sam Rockwell a multiple murder in the middle of a Hollywood production in look how they run.

In addition, Prime Video will release Argentina 1985, a film by Santiago Miter starring Ricardo Darín about the investigation of the crimes of the military dictatorship. Miter’s film is centered on the story of prosecutors Julio César Strassera (Darín) and Luis Moreno Ocampo (Lanzani), who in 1985 were responsible for investigating and prosecuting those responsible for the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history.

NOVEMBER: SPIELBERG OR THE WEINSTEIN CASE: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie or Robert de Niro are just some of the names of the stellar cast of amsterdam. David O. Russell’s new film (The good side of things either The great American scam) is a story about three friends involved in a secret plot in 1930s America.

Spielberg will premiere The Fabelmans, a film inspired by his own childhood, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Russell Crowe will play boxer Jem Belcher in The forging of a champion and Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will be the New York Times journalists who uncovered the Weinstein scandal in At Discover.

The sequel to Black Panther also arrives in November, as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as Hello Holmes 2, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a Victorian key. As for Spanish cinema, it will be the month of Carlos Vermut with manticore, a story of love and monsters; Rodrigo Sorogoyen with the rural thriller as bestas; Pillar Palomero with the motherlyhis second film after the success of the girls or Cesc Gay with the urban choral comedy stories not to tell, film that narrates situations in which we can recognize ourselves and that we would prefer not to explain, or even forget.

ALREADY IN DECEMBER. and with the last throes of autumn will come the sequel to to all train of Santiago Segura, the new horror film by Jaume Balagueró, Venusor the expected new installment of Avatarset more than a decade after the first film.

They are also expected in the coming months, but their final date has not yet been set, the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, triangle of sadness by Ruben Östlund or some of those who will compete in Venice, such as bones and all by Luca Guadagnino Tar by Todd Fieldeither Bard of Iñárritu.