To the rhythm of cumbia, Yalitza Aparicio shows off her “cucu”

Yalitza Aparicio conquered his followers with a funny TikTok video in which boasted his “cuckoo”. The Oscar nominee for her participation in “Rome“, from Alfonso Cuaronshowed off her best cumbia steps in a short clip, in which she also showed a lot of style with a black outfit, with which she imposed fashion for this spring.

The actress has become very active on digital platforms, which she has used to transmit messages in support of indigenous communities, since it must be remembered that she is originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca.

to the rhythm of cumbia

TikTok has become one of his favorite social networks, where he shows his funniest side. In recent weeks, she has joined the funny “challenges” and also often uses filters to modify his face, which has amused his admirers.

the actress orAxaqueña uploaded a video to the platform again, in which, in addition to using a fun audio, she danced to the rhythm of the song “My Cucu“, A song of The Sonorous Dynamite. “Nice night melon hearts” was the phrase with which the also UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador shared the recording.

“When you feel that the *****da is charging you, put on music, it will still charge you, but with rhythm,” says the audio used by the actress, who began to dance and showed that she knows very well how to move to the rhythm of cumbia .

What’s more, Yalitza Aparicio He gave a style chair with high-waisted straight pants and a long-sleeved shirt, both in black. Because her bottoms hugged her waist, the actress showed off her spectacular silhouette.

Look at the video: