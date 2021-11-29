To the stupid man who says ‘because he hasn’t stopped’ I make him pay with deeds

The former goalkeeper of Juventus and the national team, Buffon, removes a pebble from his shoe after the feat on penalty. And he explains what the trick is to neutralize them.

Gigi Buffon’s trick to anticipate the movement on penalty kicks

One step inside the line. Enough to gain some space that you can use to read the attacker’s intentions, articulate the movement, even try a body feint to deceive him and then throw himself to the right side. The penalty is saved by Gigi Buffon to Gliozzi of the Como it is a lesson to be memorized. A sort of love manual for the goalkeeper profession to be broadcast as an educational film to those who aspire to play between the posts.

At 43, despite the criticisms and those who recommend that perhaps it is appropriate to hang up the gloves, he replies in his own way: he has accepted the challenge Parma, in Serie B, because certain things – he says during his speech at the Sky Club – still give him great stimuli. “I’ve always played for the people, for those fans who in the morning when I go out on the street ask me to take the team to Serie A. And they are priceless things, they make a difference and make me feel as good as I am.”

The penalty saved by Buffon from Gliozzi del Como in the Serie B save

Two passages of the evening of glory for the former national team and Juventus extreme defender: the first is the explanation he makes when he talks about the way in which he deals with the shots from the spot; the second is like removing a pebble from the shoe to send it back (metaphorically) to the sender.

Third penalty neutralized (out of six) in this championship, 38th in his career: Buffon’s numbers explain only part of his ability. For everything else, to satisfy the curiosity about how it can be so effective, just listen to his words: “The step inside the goal line on penalties gives me the possibility to make a feint – explains the player -. Starting from the line with a feint I’m already out. It’s a little trick”.

Buffon’s dedication to Parma fans after the penalty saved in the match against Como

As for the distrust of those who consider him old, the reply is equally clear: let the evidence of the field offer the best possible answer even to those who still deny him that he is not very familiar with parrying penalties. “I seem to be very far from not being a penalty shooter – added Buffon -. But you have to accept it, keep quiet and work. Then life gives you the opportunity to make up for it. After Lecce, when we lost 4-0 at the end of the first half,” I had to hear two parrots asking why Buffon didn’t stop. Should I stop because once it went wrong and all the other games have no value?