To the underground! Karely Ruiz raises the temperature twerking on the floor in a tiny bikini | VIDEO

Karely Ruizwho is one of the young women of the moment in our country (said by herself), went to Veracruz to have a good time, in addition to supporting her friend Yeri MUA, who seeks to be the Queen of the Carnival. Together with others influencersthe Monterrey native was seen more sensual than ever.

Through her Instagram account, the 21-year-old shared a series of videos in her stories where she is seen accompanied by her new friends and even by kunno. However, she highlighted the passion red bikini that she chose for the moment of getting into the pool.

As it was expected, Karely Ruiz He couldn’t help but give them a little taste of the show he presents at his shows. This is how everyone was shocked and of course, the images are already circulating on social networks, where people immediately commented on their love for the celebrity of onlyfans.

Karely Ruiz falls in love with all of Veracruz with her extreme perreo

As if it were a contest, Karely Ruiz He set out to execute some reggaeton steps including the viral “Anitta Challenge” where the movement of the hip is essential to drive the public crazy.

After being introduced by the entertainer, she barely walks away, Karely he stretches out on the ground to move the herdsman into the air with a hypnotizing swaying rhythm to the rhythm of “Yo No Veo” by El Super Nuevo & El Mega & Leo RD.

The young people who were present could not believe what their eyes presented to them; While some covered their eyes at the “extreme” of the dance, others did not hesitate to take out their cell phones and record a beautiful episode of the event.

