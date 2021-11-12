“To the yoke of China for 15 years”, the mistake that costs dearly – Libero Quotidiano





Another setback against Joe Biden. The United States backtracks on the electric car, one of the ideas the US president developed for his first term. He writes it and admits it on New York Times: “We are not ready for innovation, the crisis is more serious than expected”. Even though the employment figures seem to be growing, the issue is the loss of one’s purchasing power which is the most serious thing that can happen to an employee. According to the authoritative US newspaper, the danger is that the entire American auto industry plans to produce its own cars in the next few years relying on a chain of procurement that comes exclusively from China.





The Democrats of the center after the rejection of the plan from 3500 billion dollars, they hinted that such an extreme turn would not be to the liking of the whole party. And after the doubts of the moderates, the progressives of the Democratic Party also express their doubts about the green turning point, hoped for by President Biden. The accusation is that of surrendering to China, which is the owner of that market.





Biden just the other day presented the infrastructure plan with over one trillion dollars to build and renovate roads, bridges, railways, public transport, power grids, Internet connections. Over $ 65 billion is expected, to improve the national electricity transmission grid. Thousands of km of new power lines will be built, which will allow the generation of renewable energy to be expanded and the security of supplies to be increased, protecting them from failures and blackouts. But the idea of ​​electric cars does not appeal to either Biden’s party or the influential New York Times newspaper.