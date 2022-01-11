to those who are about to receive a letter from the tax authorities

Rain of good-natured notices by theRevenue Agency: there are many taxpayers who are about to receive one letter by the Tax. The so-called compliance letters, that is those notices in which some anomalies reported in their lorises tax returns, for example due to omissions or non-correspondence of the data declared with respect to what is in the databases of the Revenue Agency, they aim atspontaneous fulfillment by the taxpayer.

The Tax Administration then notifies the taxpayer that there are anomalies before sending a assessment notice. In this way, citizens can regularize their situation, correcting errors and taking advantage of the tool of active repentance.

However, 2022 begins with one flurry of alerts, which will continue to arrive throughout the year. L’increased compliance it is in fact one of the objectives of the PNRR. Let’s see who should expect a compliance letter from the Revenue Agency and what to do if so.

Revenue Agency Notices: to those who are about to receive a letter from the Tax Authority

The burst of sending notices by theRevenue Agency started at the end of 2021 and will continue throughout 2022. For now, the anomalies found in the 2017 tax returns.

But over the next few months there are important expectations reforms in the compliance sector to comply with the objectives of the PNRR. To strengthen the instrument that aims at the spontaneous fulfillment of the taxpayer, two measures are envisaged:

the good-natured notices they will be increased on the basis of the enhancement of the technological infrastructures and of the cooperation between databases, as well as an improvement of the selection algorithms and of the greater staff dedicated to this task;

the pre-filled annual VAT return will be made available by 30 April 2023, therefore for the tax year 2022, for approximately 2.3 million VAT numbers (out of 4 million taxpayers required to submit the return).

By June 30, 2022 the achievement of the objective concerning theinteroperability of databases, favored by the pseudonymisation of information, a procedure that allows to expand the information potential in the use of data while respecting the legislation on the protection of personal data confidentiality. This is a necessary step to promote the strengthening of controls towards taxpayers at greater risk of tax evasion.

By 2022, the objectives to be achieved are:

a 30% increase in compliance letters sent;

false positives must be reduced by 5%;

a 20% increase in collections related to spontaneous fulfillment.

This is the time schedule regarding compliance to respect the objectives of the PNRR (which we leave attached). It is therefore clear that in 2022 many taxpayers will receive a notice from the Revenue Agency.

Revenue Agency Notices: What to do if you receive a letter from the Tax Authority?

If you receive an amicable notice from the Revenue Agency, the first thing to do is to carefully read the contents of the letter and check, perhaps with the help of your accountant or by contacting a CAF, the presence of anomalies reported by the tax authorities.

If indeed the Revenue Agency has found some existing anomalies, then the taxpayer can proceed with the instrument of active repentance, which allows you to regularize your situation by paying the sums due but with lighter penalties.

If, on the other hand, the taxpayer considers the data indicated in his declaration to be correct, it will suffice notify the Agency, sending any items and documents of which the Financial Administration was not aware.