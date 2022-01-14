Having firm legs and buttocks is a goal for many, but we often give up on targeted exercises from the start. Perhaps you think they are too difficult or demanding or that they take a long time.

In fact, even just 5 minutes a day can help strengthen your body. An example of this is this workout for the buttocks that still few people know, even if it is not suitable for everyone. On the other hand, the exercise we are talking about now is simpler and can be performed safely at home, all you need is a mat and comfortable clothes.

To tone your legs and glutes and improve your balance, this simple exercise to do at home would help

A perfect yoga exercise for strengthening legs and buttocks and training balance is the Ardha Chandrasana or half moon position. This is a position that involves resting on one leg.

To do it, start standing with your T-arms and feet parallel. Once you have chosen the supporting leg, inhale deeply and exhale bringing the torso forward. Step down until the hand on the same side as the supporting leg touches the ground on the outside of the foot. Even if you are unable to fully rest your hand, it is okay, the important thing is that it is able to give support in maintaining balance.

As you lean forward, lift the other leg by opening the pelvis and holding the hammer foot. The support one will be firm and active to support the weight of the body. Extend the arm upwards from the side of the raised leg, opening the chest wide.

The two arms will be on an imaginary line perpendicular to the floor.

The quadriceps of the leg on the ground will be active to maintain balance, while the raised leg, also well active, will see the buttocks strengthened. Keep your abs active too.

Look up at the raised hand. Maintain and repeat the position on both sides.

How to do the half moon position without making mistakes and some variations

Let’s see how to do the half moon position without making mistakes and some simpler or more complex variations.

First of all, always pay attention to your body before moving on to each subsequent movement. It is important to stay focused to make sure you are in balance and not making any sudden movements. To do this, keep the leg on the ground slightly bent if necessary. Also be careful to keep your hips and chest wide open.

The gaze should follow the raised hand, but only if the cervical area is relaxed, otherwise look forward or to the ground.

If you feel confident and balanced, vary the position by lifting the arm off the ground and stretching it towards the thigh of the raised leg.

