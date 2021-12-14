Among the minerals that are of greater importance for our body, there is iron. Its deficiency could have a negative impact on our health. This is because it is one of the components of hemoglobin and myoglobin. Furthermore, it would be of central importance in the production of hormones and connective tissue.

Although it is present in some foods, it would be rather difficult to assimilate and its deficiency could cause anemia. Therefore, to carry oxygen to the lungs and the rest of the body, we cannot underestimate this important mineral, contained in certain foods. Let’s see what would be the foods both those of vegetable origin and those of animal origin that contain it.

Among the foods, particularly rich in iron, we have: liver, beef, horse meat. However, chicken, turkey and pork would also be rich in it. The fish meat that could contain iron, on the other hand, is that of anchovies and sea bass, as well as crustaceans and molluscs. In these foods, there would be a type of iron more easily absorbed by the body, called emic.

To transport oxygen to the lungs and the rest of the body, we cannot underestimate this important mineral, contained in certain foods

Iron would also be present in foods of plant origin, such as legumes and, in particular, beans, chickpeas, lentils and lupins. These would contain more of it than the aforementioned meats. However, it is a type of iron that is less easily absorbed by the body. Other foods rich in iron would also be: bread, pasta and whole grains, including: spelled, barley, oats, rye, barley. Now let’s move on to the vegetables.

Those most rich in iron would be green leafy vegetables, such as: spinach, beets, chicory and lettuce. But also: tomatoes, radicchio, cabbage, peppers and broccoli. One way to increase the absorption of iron from plant-based foods could be to combine them with fruit. However, it must be rich in vitamin C, therefore: citrus fruits, kiwis and lemon juice. Finally, also dried fruit, such as: walnuts, pistachios, almonds and hazelnuts, represent a certain source. Same goes for dark chocolate.

The serious consequences of iron deficiency

As indicated, many foods would be rich in iron, but this is not always easily absorbed. Its deficiency is known as anemia and would consist in the reduction of red blood cells in the blood. This would make it more difficult to distribute oxygen to organs and tissues.

Women of childbearing age and pregnant women should be particularly attentive to its intake. This is because iron deficiency could affect the child’s development. The latter may be born underweight or be more prone to pathologies. For all these reasons, it is prudent to pay attention to the presence of this important mineral in our body, resorting to an adequate diet.

Deepening

Against cholesterol and hypertension and to combat cardiovascular diseases, a small amount of these seeds rich in omega 3 would be enough