Health

To treat anxiety and restore a good mood 2 soothing preparations would be excellent and would help the intestine and liver before the summer

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

There are plants that at certain times of the year are very important for our health because thanks to the infusions they solve various problems. Especially when temperatures rise, our body needs natural supplements that can protect it from stress and loss of balance. Herbal teas and infusions consumed even cold, two or three times a day, allow us to benefit from the therapeutic properties of plants that can make us feel better.

There is a plant that has active ingredients in both leaves and flowers and whose soothing properties have been used over the centuries to heal wounds but also to treat anxiety and restore a good mood. It is the yarrow tea, which would be perfect in these cases thanks to the chamazulene, a natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic element also present in chamomile.

Total effect

Achillea is a perennial herbaceous plant that in Italy can be harvested as a wild plant or grown in the garden as a hybrid. The infusions would relax the digestive system and relax the nerves, so we could obtain an almost total beneficial action on the body when stress creates difficulties.

The infusion is prepared with 30 g of dried flowers for a liter of water. To take advantage of the digestive effects it would be necessary to consume it 3 times a day after the main meals. As always we remember that, when preparing infusions, it is necessary to pay attention to the drugs we take. Yarrow infusions are not recommended, for example, for those who are taking anticoagulant drugs.

Another infusion that could help our body feel good before summer is rose tea. We can prepare it both in the green, black and white version.

To treat anxiety and restore a good mood 2 soothing preparations would be excellent and would help the intestine and liver before the summer

Rose tea made from dried buds would help treat dysentery and constipation thanks to organic acids, so it’s a great gut health remedy. The positive effects on anxiety and moodiness are also worth noting. The high vitamin C content would help the immune system and central nervous system by drinking one or two cups a day between meals.

The tea is prepared by infusing the rosebuds for 5 minutes, then adding 2 teaspoons of tea to 500ml of water and letting it infuse for another 5 minutes. We use Chinese black tea or Camellia sprouts for white and rosé tea. These are specialties that the East has made us known for some time and that we can find in herbal medicine. We face the summer with a lot of energy and health by consuming these drinks regularly.

Recommended reading

For inflammation of the urinary tract, this natural antibiotic is an excellent disinfectant and goes well with herbal teas and bicarbonate.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Requirements for the US Immigration medical exam in 2022

2 mins ago

Baggiovara hospital, stomach ‘lacerated’ after the Easter Monday barbecue and water and bicarbonate

22 mins ago

Technology and rehabilitation, new Maugeri gym in Milan (11/05/2022)

34 mins ago

The best stethoscopes for medical professionals or students

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button