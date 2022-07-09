To trust or not, the great dilemma in social networks

I think it is very important to insist that human resources companies and recruiters do not leave all their work in the hands of AI. I recently read that, in the United States, they are facing an AI that is generating false profiles of ideal candidates for posts.

The agency Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported this past week that the use of deep fakes is a problem that has worsened in recent months in personnel selection processes. Fraudsters use Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs to steal the voice, image and identity of other people mainly related to the world of technology.

There have been many cases since companies have denounced, and it is that once again we see in yet another area, acting in cyber-crime, where they are using the stolen personal data of other users, such as voice, age, what are dedicated, that is, personal, labor, and professional information.

The best known as deep fakes, synthetic images, this AI is designed with every intention of creating fake content. It does video manipulations, takes the original video and superimposes another image, in addition to the voice.

This AI has been widely used in the creation of false content or fakenewsthis AI is so dangerous and efficient that the case of “Katie Jones”, a profile that claims to work at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, but is believed to have been created to conduct espionage operations abroad.

The deepfake allows you to create «voice clones» of public figures, we have already seen some videos such as the one of the actress Jennifer Lawrence with the actor’s face, Steve Buscemi. As in many sectors, as technology advances, it becomes more difficult for us to distinguish what is fake from what is real.

The blinking of the eyes, and expression lines on the neck that do not match the face, the corners of the mouth could be some of the factors that allow us to distinguish between what is real and what is not. Artificial Intelligence is still struggling to correctly represent the teeth, tongue and oral cavity when speaking. Time is a basic factor, fake videos are usually very short.

The social networks they have become the site where fake internet profiles abound.

In agreement to Google, two applications stand out in the statistics: Facebook Y Tinder. every trimester, Facebook disables more than 1.5 billion fake accountsand more recently we saw how the theme of accounts Fake It has been the subject of financial and business discussion between Twitter and Elon Musk.

As I have insisted, in the virtual world we face new challenges regarding the handling of personal data, its use and protection, and we will even face the distinction between an avatar and a real person. It comes to mind that trust is the dangers that we can grant, in social networks even more so.