To try to free the stuffy nose, here is a balsamic ointment to make at home with a few natural ingredients

How nice, in summer, to wear light clothes, take walks by the sea or in the mountains, explore unknown places, immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature or some cities. The sun makes us in a good mood, the skin turns golden and a sense of general well-being invades us.

Those days are now a memory and we are already starting to think about the next holidays, the winter ones. Meanwhile, the transition from one season to another can create problems. Throat discomfort, cough, the first colds begin to appear. It is good to cover more and protect the upper airways. Just as it is useful to strengthen our immune system. A healthy, varied and vitamin-rich diet can undoubtedly help us. If that’s not enough, we ask our doctor for advice.

Even with all the precautions, you can often experience an unpleasant situation, that of having a stuffy nose and having to breathe badly and with your mouth. This causes the filter constituted by our nose to be missing and there is the possibility of aggravating the situation with inflammation in the throat. In addition to over-the-counter drugs, if the problem is not serious, natural help can be used to allow the nose to regain its functions. Nature comes to meet us.

As is known, essential oils have various beneficial properties and are used in many ways. For example, in diffusion, to make fumigations, or in massage oils. In order to have relief when you have a stuffy nose, a remedy that can be prepared at home is the balsamic ointment.

It only takes a little to massage on the chest or place at the base of the nostrils.

You need:

25 g of shea butter;

50 g coconut oil;

30 drops of eucalyptus essential oil;

25 g of sunflower oil;

30 drops of mint essential oil;

30 drops of rosemary essential oil.

In a saucepan, pour the coconut oil, the sunflower oil and the shea butter. Mix the ingredients and melt them in a double boiler. As soon as the mixture is well blended, it can be removed from the heat and allowed to cool. At this point, the essential oils are added. Mix well and place in a clean jar, preferably glass. Close the lid only after complete cooling.

To try to free the stuffy nose, here is a balsamic ointment to make at home with a few natural ingredients. As with other herbal preparations and essential oils, be careful in case of special sensitivities or allergies. If in doubt, ask your doctor.