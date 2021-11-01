Each phase of a woman’s life involves psychological, physical, social aspects. Awareness of the physical self occurs gradually in girls and especially in preteens. In girls, in fact, with the appearance of the cycle changes the body but also the behavior. In this phase of life a transformation takes place until complete development. The presence of menstruation not only makes the woman possibly capable of procreating, but contributes to a hormonal balance. There are many hormones that affect the health of men and women. Symptoms can occur when there is an imbalance. The woman, around the age of 50, begins the period of menopause. In a few years, therefore, there is a gradual interruption of the activities of the sexual glands. This leads to the disappearance of the cycle and the appearance of symptoms that can worsen the quality of life of the woman.

Symptoms of menopause

The following may occur: fatigue, decreased desire, hot flashes, night sweats, irritability and insomnia. It is important to increase the intake of calcium and vitamin D: the reduction in estrogen production in menopause causes the bone mass to become less dense. It is necessary to make the appropriate checks and, if necessary, to take useful elements to prevent fractures. Furthermore, with hormonal alterations, the thyroid gland slows down its functions. As a result, we tend to accumulate fat especially on the belly, hips and thighs and to dispose of it more slowly.

To try to stimulate slow metabolism in menopause and help us get back in shape, here are some natural solutions

Here are some simple tips to follow:

exercise every day: it burns calories, strengthens muscles, helps mood and circulation. Just a light run or a walk or simple exercises to do in the gym, where you can also socialize;

have three meals interspersed with light snacks;

remember to drink water to hydrate, help eliminate toxins and counteract the stagnation of liquids;

eat the right amounts of fruit and vegetables; moderate the consumption of very fatty, salty, sausage and sweet foods; as for the salt, use it the right way or replace it in certain preparations with aromatic herbs.

In addition to these general tips, green tea, infused with apple and cinnamon, yerba mate, guarana and barley can also be useful. Furthermore, to relieve the symptoms of menopause, diffusion essential oils can be used. A few drops of lavender or orange essence are enough to perfume your home and relax. A few drops of sage essential oil in the bathtub will dissolve tensions, while as an herbal tea or decoction it can give relief if you have hot flashes. To try to stimulate slow metabolism in menopause and help us get back in shape, here are some natural solutions. We always recommend a consultation with your doctor before taking natural remedies for any drug interactions or possible allergic reactions.