To vods or not to vods

Lily Belle Poling

Every Wednesday, Old Campus is buzzing with first-years asking the eternal question, “Are you going to Vods tonight?”

The Yale-exclusive Wednesday night dance party at Woods, Todd Place, is an important part of the Yale experience, and first-years in particular flock to the establishment. Matthew Letourneau ’27 describes Vodges as “a place of magic, wonder, pure ecstasy and delight.” Personally, I find that VODs are just the respite I need in the midst of a busy week with papers, PSETs, scheduled lunches, and readings. A hump day high if you will.

One of my best friends, Devin Thomas ’27, said, “I think it’s a great environment, and it’s really great for others to meet each other in the early years, to get to know each other. ” I agree with Devin that Vods is “a great time to have fun in the middle of the week and get the boost we need on Friday.”

However, there are several things to consider when deciding whether to choose voids. How tired am I? Have I completed my P-set which was due at 11:59? Do I have the necessary remaining social batteries to succeed in the pregame and party? Has Yag caught me tonight? And, perhaps most importantly, will Vods be having fun tonight?

“Last week wasn’t very good…because there was no one there. …That’s not the Vods experience we’re looking for,” Aidan Moran ’27 said after a disappointing night.

Unfortunately, it’s extremely difficult to determine how much fun Vods will be without going and seeing it in person. One night at Vods could be the best Wednesday night of your life, and the next night could be a boring waste of time. Of course, everyone interprets the vibes of Vods differently. I had a great time at Voids the night Moran came up. Voids really are what you make of them.

Despite this, Vodges consistently fosters a great sense of community, especially among incoming freshmen in their first year on campus. Luke Luchim ’27 appreciates being “with the school community in the Todd environment.”

In fact, spending time with other Yale students at Todd’s on Wednesday nights goes beyond the usual hurdles that come with meeting new people. Singing and dancing to 2010s pop songs amidst colorful lights connects people in a unique, special way. On many occasions, I have found myself smiling among the crowd, appreciating the wonderful community I have found at Yale.

“Wode’s will always be a cultural experience for Yale students, whether you’re new or you’ve already been through the ringer. Going to the Vodges is not just a ritual, it is a dream. I love the Voids, I love Yale,” Letourneau says. I couldn’t agree more.

Beyond Voids, Toad’s Place hosts other programs that are worthy of recognition. Judah Millen ’24 believes that “Toad’s Place deserves more credit as a music venue.”

“The biggest misconception about Toad’s Place is that they only have dance parties for wods, fods, sods and more,” Millen said.

Millan has seen Todd at the Peach Pit, Houndmouth, EarthGang, and the Notorious Stringdusters during his time at Yale. According to his website, Todd has previously hosted the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Snoop Dogg, Macklemore and Iggy Azalea.

Next week, I have tickets to see Declan McKenna, singer of the hit song “Brazil” at Todd’s. As much as I enjoy Vods, I’m very excited to experience Toad’s Place in another capacity with my friends.