The summer is approaching and many are already in action to present themselves at their best to the costume test. On the other hand, however, you cannot think of getting fit just in anticipation of the summer. Indeed, physical exercise is always essential for our body.

We have seen how there are different ways and different movements to feel good about ourselves, dedicating ourselves a few minutes a day. Of course, consistency is perhaps the biggest problem. Everyone, more or less, knows that certain exercises are necessary for our body, but few do them regularly. Especially when it feels good.

Today we will talk about hypopressive postural gymnastics. A recent technique, which comes from Spain and which is among the most innovative. In particular, we will focus on some exercises to prevent prolapse, improve the waistline and alleviate anxiety. It seems incredible, but with a few simple movements, to be repeated daily, it will be possible to cope with these three apparently different problems.

Let’s start with the first one right away. We lie on our stomach, with our knees bent and only the heels touching the floor. The hands should be placed a little higher than the waist, resting on the ribs. So, we’re going to start doing a simple breath. When we inhale our coasts will open, while they will close at the moment of exhalation. About ten times, for three sessions with about twenty seconds of pause.

To ward off prolapse, improve waistline and reduce anxiety, here are some gymnastic exercises to do every day for 5 minutes

Let’s now move on to the second, with the diaphragm massage. In the same position as before, our fingers will have to act this time. Going up and down from the chest to the belly to massage the diaphragm. By squeezing the ribs, our fingers should be able to get under it. A bit like we have a piano under our fingers. Often the diaphragm, also due to stress, is very contracted. This movement will serve to relax him. We perform it for about thirty seconds, repeating it at least three times, with a short break between one session and another. Exercise to be done preferably in the evening, before going to bed.

Still from the same position, the third movement will start. This time we will spread our arms, with the hands resting cut on the floor. We will then do a double inhalation and a quadruple exhalation. Therefore, compared to the first exercise, we will have to control our breathing and do it gradually. We inhale with the nose, until apnea, and then exhale with the mouth. When we release, the position of the arms and hands will also change. They will rotate, with the palms in the direction of the legs and will position themselves at the height of the pubis. At the moment of exhalation, the hands will help us by pushing down. Again, about ten breaths for three sessions, with a few seconds pause.

They are three apparently very simple exercises but which, if performed correctly and consistently, will help to stimulate our entire abdominal part in the correct way. Not only that, but they will also be essential for its relaxation and this will allow us to close the days by removing stress.

